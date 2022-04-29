ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby Chamber launches 'stay-cation' campaign

By Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j02p2_0fOOZUHt00 Group urges residents and neighbors to have fun locally this summer to support small businesses and tourism.

With Memorial Day approaching and the summer vacation season just around the corner, families are beginning to rethink their vacation plans as fuel prices continue to rise.

The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and surrounding cities to support local small businesses and tourism that make Oregon special by launching a summer vacation campaign: In Your Backyard, Let's Get Neighborly!

The chamber is working to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our members during these challenging times. Many small businesses are still reeling from the loss of business from the pandemic, and now gas prices are on the rise, slowing tourism.

"This summer, we are encouraging our neighboring cities not to give up their summer plans, but instead consider enjoying a 'stay-cation' in their own 'backyard,'" said Laurie Tarter, executive director of the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cVJr_0fOOZUHt00

"We know that there have been significant challenges with local businesses, especially in the tourism sector, so the Canby Chamber is always looking for ways to develop opportunities for our communities to engage," she added. "Luckily, Canby offers plenty of ways to still enjoy the magic of summer without the hefty price tag of driving across the country."

Canby's small-town charm draws folks in, but it's the big-time fun that keeps people coming back. Nestled between Portland and Salem, Canby hosts year-round activities, from music festivals and fireworks to parades for the young and old alike.

Canby is home to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, where thousands of people from all over the Pacific Northwest come for fun, games and rodeo action.

Canby's Big Weekend in August is a grab bag of activities for car show fanatics, 10K and half marathon runners and those who like to dance in the street.

Also located in Canby is the Swan Island Dahlia Farm, which hosts the largest dahlia festival in the United States.

The downtown farmers market hosts over 45 vendors each weekend throughout the summer with fresh produce and local goods.

Visitors can explore downtown shops and restaurants on foot. Wander up and down the sidewalk and discover specialty stores, antique shops and terrific locally owned restaurants, cafes and bars.

The chamber hopes folks will visit Canby and discover a new favorite backyard getaway this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Canby Chamber to host shred day

Safely dispose of personal documents and say goodbye to old prescriptions, eyeglasses and more.It's time once again to clear out junk drawers and medicine cabinets: the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Shred Day fundraising event. Shred Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds red lot. For a suggested donation of $5 per box of paper, folks can safely recycle personal documents in partnership with Kahut Waste Services. "Shred Day is one way the Canby Chamber gives back to our wonderful local community each...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby open council seat deadline nears

Locals have until April 20 to submit an application to potentially fill the empty seat on the Canby City CouncilThere's still time to throw your hat in the ring for the open Canby City Council seat. But not much. The City of Canby is accepting applications to fill the remaining term of a vacant position on the Canby City Council, but the deadline is Wednesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. Qualified applicants must have been a resident of the city for the 12 months immediately preceding the appointment. Additionally, applicants are required to be a current, registered Oregon voter....
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Plant sales in Clackamas County herald the coming of spring

Find various native plants, vegetable starts and other horticultural items across the regionSpring is the season for plant sales, coming up in April and May across Clackamas County. Oak Grove Garden Club The Oak Grove Garden Club's annual plant sale at Risley Landing Gardens, will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 30 at 16295 S.E. River Forest Place, Oak Grove. Browse the wide variety of potted plants both large and small raised in local gardening conditions. Take a chance on the raffle for a selection of gift baskets specially created for gardeners, and explore Garden Treasures...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Canby, OR
Government
City
Canby, OR
Portland Tribune

Art Marine appointed to Canby council

The longtime mortgage banker and civic volunteer stood out against six other candidates during council interviews. During a special April 27 city council meeting, Canby councilors interviewed seven candidates to become the next city councilor. A seat opened earlier this month when David Bajorin stepped down from the role, citing over commitment to serve on council.
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County launching free legal record expungement clinics

New service helping to remove many non-violent and low-level offenses from public viewClean Slate Clackamas, a free service offering "expungement," or removal, of non-violent misdemeanors and low-level felony charges from legal records, is set to open its first clinic this month in Oregon City. Launched by Clackamas Workforce Partnership, a nonprofit workforce development board for the county, the expungement program will host free clinics every other Monday beginning April 11 at Children, Family & Community Connections, 112 11th St. "Clean Slate Clackamas aims to increase access to justice, education and career training by helping to remove the lasting impacts of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#New Favorite#The Canby Chamber
Canby Herald

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Bajorin resigns, council seeks to fill seat quickly

Canby residents interested in becoming a council member can apply online. Applications are due April 20.During the April 6 city council meeting, Canby Mayor Brian Hodson announced that Councilor David Bajorin had stepped down from his role, effectively immediately. In a letter sent on April 4 to Hodson, City Recorder Melissa Bisset, City Administrator Scott Archer, and Council President Traci Hensley, Bajorin said the role has caused, "an undue negative effect on my other jobs, as well as my family." He added, "I am simply stretched too thin to be effective at balancing so many things at...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby makes progress on school bond projects

The school district will host open houses to give bond updates and is set to begin biggest project this summer.In 2020, voters passed a bond measure allowing the Canby School District to invest $75 million into its schools to repair aging buildings and expand educational opportunities. In the last two years, Canby has made steady progress toward completing projects and will begin its biggest undertaking: a new, $35 million science and general education wing at the high school to replace the current wing. The 50,000 square-foot wing will house modernized classrooms, meeting rooms, shared learning spaces and...
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Canby Herald

Molalla & Canby briefs

A look at events and activities in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeks - May 5, 2022 issueMeet the new pastor at May 14 event in Colton Canyon Creek Bible Fellowship will hold a meet-and-greet event with Pastor Adan and Rebekah Magana on Saturday, May 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Colton church. There will be food and beverages and the event will take place rain or shine. Thelma's holding hanging basket fundraiser Thelma's Place in Canby has begun its hanging basket fundraiser. The event offers 12-inch hanging baskets are available for...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Independence Day celebration sets return

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Canby will once again celebrate Independence Day with a flourishCanby's Independence Day celebration is back. After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the City of Canby has made it official -- the celebration will return on Monday, July 4. The long-established event will return to Wait Park in downtown Canby and feature a parade, car show, street fair full of food and beverage merchants, arts and craft retailers, family-friendly beer garden, and live music. "I am thrilled for the return of the Canby Independence Day Celebration," Mayor Brian Hodson said. "After what...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

'Straight from the heart': Wilsonville library features Aurora artist

Gary Winchester says he hopes his work inspires others to explore the possibilities of creative expression.Gary Winchester simply wants his art to be seen. Not because of ego, he says, but rather to show others that traumatic experiences and low self-esteem can be overcome through the boundless practice of free-spirited creativity. The 76-year-old Aurora resident is the Wilsonville Public Library's featured local artist of the month through April 30, displaying a collection of abstract paintings capturing the artist's flow of consciousness as he pursues happiness and processes his personal journey from serving in the Vietnam War to surviving traumatic brain...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Pesticide collection event set for area

Canby, Molalla farmers and forest landowners can dispose of old or restricted pesticides at May 14 eventThose who use agricultural and commercial pesticides can take old, unusable or restricted pesticides to a collection event on Saturday, May 14, in Clackamas. Funding for the event is provided by Clackamas River Water Providers and the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Those eligible to take part are landowners, farmers and commercial and institutional pesticide users in the region; however, priority will be given to forest and agricultural landowners. Anyone interested in disposing of pesticides must pre-register with Clean Harbors Environmental Services, so they are...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

CCC offers wetlands workshop

Participants will learn to identify common plants using botanical keys during lecture and fieldwork. The Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center will host a two-day workshop during which participants will learn to identify wetland plants. This intermediate-level workshop is designed to improve the ability of field staff to identify common species of wetland plants (both dicot and monocot) through the use of botanical keys. The course will be held May 19 and 20 at the Environmental Learning Center on the college's Oregon City campus. The course includes a classroom lecture and field practicum. Participants will learn how to: Accurately identify common wetland plants in the region A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Identify selected plant families Properly use botanical keys to identify plants Identify tools to aid in plant identification The cost of the workshop is $380, and a limited number of scholarships are available. To learn more and register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/wetland-plant-identification-workshop-tickets-301137900567. For questions, email Renee Harber at rharber@clackamas.edu. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

GOP wraps up conference, Democrats to meet

Major parties meet, hear debates and take straw polls ahead of the May 17 primary election.There's political movement in the mountains this week. Republicans are heading out from the shadow of Mount Hood, while Democrats make the trek east of the Cascades to Sunriver. As Republicans concluded the Dorchester Conference near Mt. Hood last weekend, Democrats are heading to their own conference, the Oregon Summit at the Sunriver Resort that starts Friday, April 29. GOP picks from full field of candidates Informal straw polls taken of GOP attendees at the Dorchester Conference showed they favor former Happy Valley Mayor Lori...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
35
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy