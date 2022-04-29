Canby Chamber launches 'stay-cation' campaign

Group urges residents and neighbors to have fun locally this summer to support small businesses and tourism.

With Memorial Day approaching and the summer vacation season just around the corner, families are beginning to rethink their vacation plans as fuel prices continue to rise.

The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and surrounding cities to support local small businesses and tourism that make Oregon special by launching a summer vacation campaign: In Your Backyard, Let's Get Neighborly!

The chamber is working to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our members during these challenging times. Many small businesses are still reeling from the loss of business from the pandemic, and now gas prices are on the rise, slowing tourism.

"This summer, we are encouraging our neighboring cities not to give up their summer plans, but instead consider enjoying a 'stay-cation' in their own 'backyard,'" said Laurie Tarter, executive director of the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We know that there have been significant challenges with local businesses, especially in the tourism sector, so the Canby Chamber is always looking for ways to develop opportunities for our communities to engage," she added. "Luckily, Canby offers plenty of ways to still enjoy the magic of summer without the hefty price tag of driving across the country."

Canby's small-town charm draws folks in, but it's the big-time fun that keeps people coming back. Nestled between Portland and Salem, Canby hosts year-round activities, from music festivals and fireworks to parades for the young and old alike.

Canby is home to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, where thousands of people from all over the Pacific Northwest come for fun, games and rodeo action.

Canby's Big Weekend in August is a grab bag of activities for car show fanatics, 10K and half marathon runners and those who like to dance in the street.

Also located in Canby is the Swan Island Dahlia Farm, which hosts the largest dahlia festival in the United States.

The downtown farmers market hosts over 45 vendors each weekend throughout the summer with fresh produce and local goods.

Visitors can explore downtown shops and restaurants on foot. Wander up and down the sidewalk and discover specialty stores, antique shops and terrific locally owned restaurants, cafes and bars.

The chamber hopes folks will visit Canby and discover a new favorite backyard getaway this summer.