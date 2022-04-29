Garden tours return to Forest Grove

Tickets are limited. They are set to go on sale Sunday, May 1, for $10 at FHFG.org.

Spring garden tours and fall house tours are back in Forest Grove following a COVID-19 pause.

The Friends of Historic Forest Grove is hosting a series of events showcasing yards and interior decorating in Forest Grove, as well as surrounding areas like Blooming and Gales Creek.

"It brings me a lot of joy for Friends of Historic Forest Grove to reprise our traditional fundraising events and to celebrate our town's sesquicentennial. The spring garden tour was my first taste of Forest Grove more than 25 years ago," Friends of Historic Forest Grove vice president Martha Khoury said. "Friends of Historic Forest Grove truly builds community by highlighting these hidden gems and bringing people together."

The open gardens and houses will include live music, drinks and snacks.

The first event is May 22 at the Oscar Brown House, a restored house originally built in 1895 that won an Eric G. Stewart Award for Historic Preservation for its stick-style architecture and eastlake decoration. The nearby Museum at the Old Train Station will also be open during this event.

Additional events are 2 to 4 p.m. June 5 at the A.T. Smith House in Forest Grove, 2 to 4 p.m. June 26 in Blooming, 2 to 4 p.m. July 17 at the Gales Creek Schoolhouse Museum, and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 in Forest Grove. Tickets are limited and go on sale Sunday, May 1, for $10 at FHFG.org . A discounted rate is available for all five events.

Tickets will not be sold the day of the events.

For more information, call 503-992-1280.