Forest Grove, OR

Garden tours return to Forest Grove

By Dillon Mullan
 2 days ago
Tickets are limited. They are set to go on sale Sunday, May 1, for $10 at FHFG.org.

Spring garden tours and fall house tours are back in Forest Grove following a COVID-19 pause.

The Friends of Historic Forest Grove is hosting a series of events showcasing yards and interior decorating in Forest Grove, as well as surrounding areas like Blooming and Gales Creek.

"It brings me a lot of joy for Friends of Historic Forest Grove to reprise our traditional fundraising events and to celebrate our town's sesquicentennial. The spring garden tour was my first taste of Forest Grove more than 25 years ago," Friends of Historic Forest Grove vice president Martha Khoury said. "Friends of Historic Forest Grove truly builds community by highlighting these hidden gems and bringing people together."

The open gardens and houses will include live music, drinks and snacks.

The first event is May 22 at the Oscar Brown House, a restored house originally built in 1895 that won an Eric G. Stewart Award for Historic Preservation for its stick-style architecture and eastlake decoration. The nearby Museum at the Old Train Station will also be open during this event.

Additional events are 2 to 4 p.m. June 5 at the A.T. Smith House in Forest Grove, 2 to 4 p.m. June 26 in Blooming, 2 to 4 p.m. July 17 at the Gales Creek Schoolhouse Museum, and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 in Forest Grove. Tickets are limited and go on sale Sunday, May 1, for $10 at FHFG.org . A discounted rate is available for all five events.

Tickets will not be sold the day of the events.

For more information, call 503-992-1280.

WCCLS: Libraries host video games, planting programs

Washington County libraries are also gearing up for the Day of the Child and Mother's Day. Events from April 21 on.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 14755 S.W. Farmington Road DÍA DE LOS NIÑOS Y LIBROS TAKE & MAKE — Pick up a take-home kit complete with supplies to create a variety of musical instruments to accompany Día de los Niños y Libros festivities, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25. Suitable for children under 5. While supplies last. BOOK...
ENDORSEMENT: Hold your nose to support Forest Grove levy

It's a big ask, but providing full service for a rapidly growing city, amid high inflation, isn't cheap.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Forest Grove does not take lightly the decision to ask voters to pay more in taxes. City councilors in Forest Grove spent more than a year considering whether to refer a bond measure to the...
A&E: Shows, exhibits explore power of nature, nature of change

More Westside events include Grammy-winning jazz, Irish dance and musical comedy, from April 21.Exhibits MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein in March and April. Valley Art Gallery, 2022 Main St. in Forest Grove. SPRING AWARD SHOW — Village Gallery of Arts exhibits award-winning artwork through May 1. Mixed-media artist Kerry Schroeder is this year's juror, while artist Laura Hopper's "big and bold painting" will be showcased. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. SPECTRUMS — In this joint...
OPINION: A do-it-yourself national park

Asta Bowen: 'Even a few square feet of native plants can bring a missing species back home.'National parks have been getting a lot of love since the pandemic, so much that this summer you need reservations at many. For example, you must make a reservation just to drive Montana's legendary Going-To-The-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, and passes can sell out within hours of release. That's better than stalking parking lots before sunrise and finding trails turning into conga lines, but it makes me all the more interested in a new national park that's in the works. It's even closer...
A&E: Indie music icon, African diaspora dance on Westside

Venues in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tualatin and beyond host arresting art and stunning shows, from April 14.Exhibits CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein...
April snow showers wreak havoc in Washington County

'Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches,' a first responder reported.April snow showers hit Washington County late Sunday and Monday morning, April 10-11, scrambling commutes and setting climate records. "We've been rolling with calls since around 11 p.m.," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said Monday morning. "Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches. Luckily nothing too serious, as we didn't see major damage to buildings or vehicles." Johnston said crews out of Forest Grove and Cornelius responded to 14 calls for downed trees and car...
WCCLS: Zany trivia, murder mysteries and Chinese calligraphy

All of that and more coming up at Washington County public libraries, from April 28.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 14755 S.W. Farmington Road BOOK GIVEAWAY — Get a free book during open hours Saturday, April 30, to commemorate Día de los Niños y Libros. Book quantities are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Beaverton 12375 S.W. Fifth St. DÍA DE LOS NIÑOS — Celebrate Día de los Niños with a fun craft and free book...
Entrepreneur to speak at Pacific University graduation

The graduation ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hanson Stadium.Entrepreneur William Stoller will give the keynote address at Pacific University's undergraduate commencement ceremonies this spring. A 1974 graduate of the business school who played on the basketball team, Stoller went on to co-found Express Employment Professionals, one of the largest staffing companies in the world with more than 800 offices. He later started Xenium, a human resources company. In the 1990s, Stoller got into the wine business, becoming a co-owner of Chehalem Winery and taking over his family's farm near Dayton. The Stoller Family Estates was...
