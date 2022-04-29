ArtTrends welcomes new members, looks to anniversary

Deborah Jinkins stood next to her husband, Michael, and fellow painter Ute Kleemann-Sportschuetz at ArtTrends Gallery.

“You match your painting,” Kleemann-Sportschuetz said to Deborah, pointing to a vibrant frame filled with flamingos.

She nodded, gesturing to her hot pink poncho. But there was something else that set her work a bit apart from her fellow artists — she’s a watercolorist.

“I took my first watercolor class on this island on June 17, 2011. I took a class with Lynn Ste. Claire,” she said, recalling the exact date. “It was an important day of my life. I had wanted to do it for 20 years.”

And recently, Deborah was invited to join the highly-talented group of artists who call ArtTrends home.

“She’s our first watercolorist,” said Ella Cart, one of ArtTrends founders.

Deborah formerly served as president of the Kentucky Watercolor Society and currently holds the organization’s Master Artist Award for 2022.

Her husband, Michael, is an abstract expressionist.

“I’ve been painting since I was tiny,” he said. “I do mostly abstract expressionism but some abstract landscapes.”

Both Deborah and Michael were in the world of academia before leaving Texas for the sandy shores of Coastal Georgia.

“We’re originally from Texas. We were in Austin for 20 years. Debbie was a professor at A&M and I was a professor and dean at Austin Presbyterian Seminary, then president of Louisville Seminary,” Michael said.

Kleemann-Sportschuetz joins the Jinkins as the latest round of ArtTrend members. She has been on the art scene locally for a number of years with many exhibitions featuring her bright abstract and mixed media pieces.

But she was thrilled to get the invitation to join the lineup.

“Cheryl Keefer actually invited me on the tennis court,” she said with a laugh. “We were sitting on the bench and she asked if I’d like to join. I think it’s a dream come true for every artist to be in a gallery. It’s hard to get into a gallery and I’m so honored to be here.”

The new members will be on hand at an upcoming exhibition opening. And not only will the artists be celebrating new faces and new work, ArtTrends will also be marking its seventh anniversary. The show will feature nine regional artists.

“We survived the pandemic, which was a little scary. We did go online a lot which helped. But that’s been the only time that’s been really scary,” Ella Cart, one of the founding members, said. “We’re having more and more people find out that we’re here. We’re getting more and more repeat customers and collectors. It’s growing and getting better every year.”

The opening for the 7th Anniversary Exhibition will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.