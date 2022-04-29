Molalla High names new associate principal

Amy Chapin, current dean of students at MHS, has been with the district for eight years.

Molalla River School District has named Amy Chapin to the associate principal role at Molalla High School. Chapin will begin in her new role July 1.

"I am extremely excited to be stepping into this position where I can create a positive impact for our students and staff. I am very passionate about building relationships that support the growth of our staff, students and community," Chapin said.

"I look forward to furthering our work together to create the most impactful learning environment we can for all students. I love watching our students grow and mature into young adults getting ready to go out into the world and make it a better place," she added. "I cannot wait to help prepare our students for their futures by ensuring we are allowing them to explore who they want to become."

Chapin has worked for MRSD since 2014 and currently is the dean of students at the high school. Prior to serving at the high school, Chapin worked at Molalla River Middle School where she taught health, physical education and leadership.

"Amy Chapin has dedicated the last several years of her career to the students and staff of the Molalla River School District and has proven herself as a strong and effective leader," MHS Principal Brad Berzinski said. "She will be a great fit for the associate principal role at Molalla High School and will support the success of every student."

Chapin holds bachelor of arts and master of physical education degrees from Idaho State University, and a master's degree in teaching from Concordia University.

Chapin and her husband have two boys who are 3 and 4 years old. A Saint Bernard puppy rounds out their busy family. In her free time, Chapin loves going on family adventures to the zoo, beach or anywhere outside and watching sporting events.

The Molalla School Board confirmed the recommendations for Chapin's appointment at its board meeting April 28. She will replace Kristen Rott, current athletic director and associate principal, who announced plans to leave MRSD in December.