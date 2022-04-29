Jim Manion retires after over 41 years working for Warm Springs Power

Manion advocated for fish preservation and negotiated income for the Tribes

Jim Manion was born in Warm Springs and raised in the Tenino Valley. While he studied engineering at Central Oregon Community College, he hoped to some day work at Warm Springs, but he never dreamed of the influence he would someday wield to benefit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. .

Before he even got his engineering degree, the Tribes offered him a job working under the resident engineer's office to assist the engineering department in building the Tribes' Powerhouse at the Reregulating Dam, learning all the engineering elements needed to build a powerhouse.

The re-reg dam is downstream a couple miles from Pelton Dam. It was built along with the Pelton, in the late 1950s. The west ends of both the Pelton Dam and the Round Butte Dam anchor on reservation land. The Tribes granted Portland General Electric permission to build Pelton, then the Round Butte Dam in 1964, but retained the right to own the re-reg dam and operate it as a power-supplying business. In the late 1970s, the Tribes moved toward operating the re-reg dam, and in 1982, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises was born.

"I thought, 'This will be a good introduction to what I'm going to be studying, building power houses,'" said Manion.

Manion worked side-by-side with engineers who were generous with their knowledge. Manion learned the workings of dams from the ground up.

He never officially finished his engineering degree, but a mentor, Jerry Dibble — civil engineer, electrical engineer, agricultural engineer — spearheaded Manion's education.

"We're going to keep you working and send you to school at the same time," said Dibble. He targeted course work specifically for what Manion needed to learn: how energy moves throughout the system, how power gets to a customer's outlet, how to read a balance sheet and a cash flow statement.

"I learned by doing," said Manion.

When the company's supervisor retired after five years, the Tribes turned to Manion to run the plant. "I'm 26 years old and you want me to manage a $30-million asset?" thought Manion.

But Dibble supported Manion and challenged him.

Almost immediately, Dibble said to Manion, "We've got to work toward the next license period."

"I have no idea what a license is," Manion responded.

The rising price of oil increased Dibble's urgency. Manion thought, "What does a barrel of oil have to do with the hydroelectric project?"

Manion learned.

That began the process that changed everything for the Tribes and their relationship with the dam and with Portland General Electric.

Manion armed himself with knowledge of utility contracts, negotiation, and legislation. He surrounded himself with mentors and hired a staff of five focused solely on drafting the Tribes' application for the license to the Pelton Dam hydroelectric project.

In 2000, PGE and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs hammered out an agreement to jointly own and operate the dam system, which the federal government approved. This year, the Tribes purchased more of the project. Their ownership grew from 33.3% to 49.9%, In 2036, the Tribes have the opportunity to purchase 51% of the project.

Over the decades, ownership in the dam has earned more than $100 million in revenue for the Tribes' general fund.

More importantly, noted Manion, the agreement gave the Tribes a seat at the table to advocate for fish.

"The fishery and the Deschutes River is extremely important to us as food source," said Manion. "We call it a first food."

Manion says since shared ownership the project has increased water flow in the upper basin to streams that were essentially dry, and spent $20 million restoring streams.

The project has invested over $100 million building a selective water withdraw tower to collect fish above the dam to transport salmon and steelhead around the dam on their journey to the ocean, and on their way back to their spawning grounds they are gathered at the re-regulation dam and transported back upstream.

"We're making progress," said Manion, "small steps, but making progress."

After an eventful 42 years, Manion says this is the perfect time for him to retire.

"We've got huge capital projects coming up," he said. "I'd like the next person coming to be involved in those and watch them progress. It helps them take ownership."

Manion's last day at Warm Springs Power was Friday, April 29. Monday, May 2 he steps into another role of leadership with the Tribes as he takes the oath to serve on the Warm Springs Tribal Council fulfilling his call to serve theTribes.

"It's for future generations. Balancing the needs for today with what we leave the future generations is priority for me," said Manion.

Manion and his wife, Donna, live in Madras, and like most retirees, he looks forward to more time with his grandchildren.

"They're getting to that age where they're engaging in cool activities," said Manion, "that grandparents love going to and bragging about."

