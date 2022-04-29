Planning commission reopens public hearing on Culver development

The commission will hear additional public comment on the amended development map May 18

The Culver Planning Commission met Thursday, April 28 to discuss the 43.38-acre, 162-home development proposed by Woodhill homes.

The commission has decided to re-open public testimony for two reasons. One, the amended plan has significant changes from the plan first presented for pubic comment. Two, the first meeting did not have virtual capabilities for oral testimony, which Oregon law requires.

Since the original public hearing April 13, the developer has made amendments to the proposed development, such as adjustments to lot sizes, road frontages and parks.

The new proposal has adjusted the lot sizes within the subdivision to meet city ordinances, and all lots are now at least 7,500 square feet. In making this adjustment, the developer dissolved two lots, reducing the total number of homesites to 162.

Another adjustment comes in the frontage along State Highway 361. In previous proposals, the developer included a 10-foot landscape strip with path along the highway, managed by the road owner. The amended plan includes a one-foot strip between the road and the back fences of the neighborhood.

The 'pocket parks' originally planned in the development have also been adjusted. The proposal submitted April 13 included seven small parks scattered through the development, which were proposed to be dedicated to the city. The proposal amended April 21 now includes just four parks, at the northwest and southeast corners of the development. The developer was asked to consolidate these small parks to create a larger, more useful and manageable park for the city. However, the parks were not consolidated, but rather removed to include more homes. From the April 13 proposal to the current map, three parks have been removed, and the total park area of the development has decreased by over half.

The planning commission's decision to re-open public testimony came at the recommendation of Culver City Attorney Paul Sumner. Due to the potential for Zoom to not work, they plan to hold a telephone-based opportunity for comment as well. One commissioner raised irritation that previous meetings had not been held via Zoom or telephone, when the issue of Zoom meeting has been a problem in the past for the city.

The city claims that the problems with Zoom stem from bandwidth issues. While this may pose some problem, there are many solutions that do not involve bandwidth to provide virtual accommodations for public meetings, and bandwidth is not the only problem present in preventing Zoom meetings. The city has requested input from Bend Broadband to attempt to remedy the problem.

The commission will hold another meeting, accepting public testimony, on May 18 at 6 p.m. at Culver City Hall. More information about accessing the meeting virtually will be available at a later date.

