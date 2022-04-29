National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day: Bring Home A Best Friend For Life!

April 30th is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day! America’s shelters and rescues are full of dogs and cats who desperately need homes. How amazing would it be if they all found loving forever homes of their own today?

Some shelters see an increase in homeless puppies and kittens coming in during spring, so now is a perfect time to adopt. And there are always adult and senior pets looking for homes, too, if you’d rather have a calmer snuggle buddy.

Whatever type of lifelong best friend you’re looking for, National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day is a great opportunity to bring a pet home. And if your home is already full of all the fur it can handle, you can still help out by sharing adoptable animals on social media or making a donation to a shelter or rescue you love !

Why Adopt?

There are lots of ways to get a pet. Adopting from a shelter often means filling out applications, going through background checks, and hoping that you meet a lot of qualifications to be a pet parent. So why should you go through all that?

Well, there are many reasons that adopting from a shelter or rescue is the best way to find the animal companion of your dreams while helping other pets in the process.

Shelters need to make sure animals are going to good homes. They want to make sure you’ve prepared for the responsibility of pet parenting so you won’t end up returning an animal to the shelter. They also don’t want people to take animals for use in dog fighting rings or other abusive purposes.

Also, when you adopt from a shelter, you’re giving an animal a chance at a forever home when they might have otherwise ended up homeless or euthanized due to overcrowding. Plus, you’ll know that your pet has had medical care and necessary procedures, like spaying and neutering, before you bring them home.

You’ll also free up resources at the shelter for the next animal who comes in. That means you’ll save at least two lives when you adopt!

And the best part is you can visit the shelter to find the perfect companion for you. You’ll be able to meet all the available pets and pick the one you connect with the most. Some shelters even let you foster, so you can make sure the pet you pick will love your home and family before you fully commit!

What Should You Know Before You Get A Dog?

When you think about bringing a dog home , you probably imagine fun walks, lots of cuddles, and unconditional love. But make no mistake; pet parenting comes with a lot of responsibilities, too. Make sure you’re ready to adopt before you bring any pet into your life.

You should prepare yourself financially, physically, and mentally for everything that comes with pet parenting.

Here are just a few things that you should keep in mind when choosing a dog from the shelter:

Puppies require a lot of stimulation and play, and also frequent naps. Their immune systems are not always fully developed, and they may have medical needs that adult dogs don’t have. They may not be potty trained, so be prepared to clean up some accidents.

require a lot of stimulation and play, and also frequent naps. Their immune systems are not always fully developed, and they may have medical needs that adult dogs don’t have. They may not be potty trained, so be prepared to clean up some accidents. Adult dogs have exercise needs and require mental stimulation. It is important that you can keep up with them. You may have to hire a dog walker if you leave for most of the day or a pet sitter if you travel.

have exercise needs and require mental stimulation. It is important that you can keep up with them. You may have to hire a dog walker if you leave for most of the day or a pet sitter if you travel. Senior dogs tend to be more relaxed. While their exercise needs may not be as extreme, they do sometimes come with health issues that must be addressed. You will also have to be prepared for end-of-life care.

Of course, if you can handle the responsibility, you’ll be rewarded with everything you could hope for in a best friend, especially unconditional love!

Have a great day, and share a shelter cat, dog, or other animal on your Facebook, Twitter, or other social media page today. And if you have room in your home and heart for one more critter, adopt!

Will you help get the word out about shelter animals on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day? What do you think is the best reason to adopt an animal in need? Let us know in the comments below!

