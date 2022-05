4/20 was celebrated by WWE talent without fear of repercussion. WWE talent have told Fightful that they've not been fired for marijuana use in "years," a progressive change from the policy that existed previously. In the past, WWE wouldn't suspend for marijuana use, but a huge fine would be levied against talent for testing positive. At least one wrestler we spoke to said that they still get tested for "everything," but they just don't get fined for weed anymore. The marijuana aspect of WWE's Wellness Policy was rumored to have been quietly removed, but it's still listed on WWE's corporate site.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO