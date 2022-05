MOUNTAIN IRON — Jordan Zubich has earned herself a reputation for being one of the best three-point shooters in the state of Minnesota. Just how good is the Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore? This past season, Zubich knocked down 137 three-pointers, shattering the state record in a single season. But Zubich made sure she spent this season developing an all-court game, getting to the hoop, becoming a solid defender and using that to fuel her offensive game. ...

