Caspase-11 interaction with NLRP3 potentiates the noncanonical activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome
Caspase-11 detection of intracellular lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from invasive Gram-negative bacteria mediates noncanonical activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. While avirulent bacteria do not invade the cytosol, their presence in tissues necessitates clearance and immune system mobilization. Despite sharing LPS, only live avirulent Gram-negative bacteria activate the NLRP3 inflammasome. Here, we found that...www.nature.com
