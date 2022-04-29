ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Caspase-11 interaction with NLRP3 potentiates the noncanonical activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome

By Julien Moretti
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaspase-11 detection of intracellular lipopolysaccharide (LPS) from invasive Gram-negative bacteria mediates noncanonical activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. While avirulent bacteria do not invade the cytosol, their presence in tissues necessitates clearance and immune system mobilization. Despite sharing LPS, only live avirulent Gram-negative bacteria activate the NLRP3 inflammasome. Here, we found that...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
Nature.com

A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
Nature.com

Incorporating local ancestry improves identification of ancestry-associated methylation signatures and meQTLs in African Americans

Here we report three epigenome-wide association studies (EWAS) of DNA methylation on self-reported race, global genetic ancestry, and local genetic ancestry in admixed Americans from three sets of samples, including internal and external replications (Ntotal"‰="‰1224). Our EWAS on local ancestry (LA) identified the largest number of ancestry-associated DNA methylation sites and also featured the highest replication rate. Furthermore, by incorporating ancestry origins of genetic variations, we identified 36 methylation quantitative trait loci (meQTL) clumps for LA-associated CpGs that cannot be captured by a model that assumes identical genetic effects across ancestry origins. Lead SNPs at 152 meQTL clumps had significantly different genetic effects in the context of an African or European ancestry background. Local ancestry information enables superior capture of ancestry-associated methylation signatures and identification of ancestry-specific genetic effects on DNA methylation. These findings highlight the importance of incorporating local ancestry for EWAS in admixed samples from multi-ancestry cohorts.
Nature.com

Modeling and characterization of stochastic resistive switching in single AgS nanowires

Chalcogenide resistive switches (RS), such as Ag2S, change resistance due to the growth of metallic filaments between electrodes along the electric field gradient. Therefore, they are candidates for neuromorphic and volatile memory applications. This work analyzed the RS of individual Ag2S nanowires (NWs) and extended the basic RS model to reproduce experimental observations. The work models resistivity of the device as a percolation of the conductive filaments. It also addressed continuous fluctuations of the resistivity with a stochastic change in volume fractions of the filaments in the device. As a result, these fluctuations cause unpredictable patterns in current-voltage characteristics and include a spontaneous change in resistance of the device during the linear sweep that conventional memristor models with constant resistivity cannot represent. The parameters of the presented stochastic model of a single Ag2S NW wereÂ fitted to the experimental dataÂ and reproduced key features of RS in the physical devices. Moreover, the model suggested a non-core shell structure of the Ag2S NWs. The outcome of this work is aimed to aid in simulating large self-assembled memristive networks and help to extend existing RS models.
Nature.com

Rare and misincorporated DNA N-methyladenine is a hallmark of cytotoxic stresses for selectively stimulating the stemness and proliferation of glioblastoma cells

The entity of DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in mammals remains elusive and subsequently its roles in diseases are poorly understood. Here we exploited a bacterial DNA contamination-free and ultrasensitive UHPLC-MS/MS assay to reassess DNA 6mA in human glioblastomas and unveiled that DNA 6mA (~0.08"‰ppm) is extremely rare. By the use of two independent heavy stable isotope-labeling strategies, we further prove that the observed 6mA is solely generated by DNA polymerase-mediated misinocorporation. In vitro experiments point toward that the generation of misincorporated DNA 6mA is associated with the cellular stresses-caused release of RNA N6-methyladenine (m6A) nucleoside, which is profoundly inhibited by hypoxia milieu. Consistently, compared with normal brain tissues, DNA 6mA decreases in hypoxic human gliomas. Our data also strongly support that rare DNA 6mA rather than relatively abundant DNA 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is a hallmark of poor prognosis of IDH1/2 mutation-absent glioblastoma patients, reflecting the incidence of cytotoxic stresses and subsequent release of m6A nucleoside. The released m6A nucleoside may selectively preserve a subset of the glioblastoma cells and stimulate their stemness and proliferation. Noteworthily, demethylation-inhibiting IDH1 mutation increases the DNA 6mA content in human gliomas, but the depletion of the demethylase candidate ALKBH1 fails to do so, together suggesting the presence of other unknown 6mA demethylase for erasing misincorporated DNA 6mA. This is the first report on the identification of the misincorporated 6mA together with its origin and roles in diseases.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
scitechdaily.com

Biochemists Identify How Genome Organization Influences Cell Fate

University of California Riverside-led study identifies how blood stem cells maintain their fate. Understanding the molecular mechanisms that specify and maintain the identities of the human body’s more than 200 cell types is perhaps one of the most fundamental problems in molecular and cellular biology, with major implications for human disease management. Stem cells, which exist in every tissue of the body, play a critical role in the cell fate decision process.
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Cage Reveals Near-Atomic Level Details of Cancer Proteins

Sandwiching wiggly proteins between two other layers allows scientists to get the most detailed images yet of a protein that’s key to the spread of acute myeloid leukemia. According to the American Cancer Institute, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will afflict more than 20,000 Americans this year, killing more than 11,000 of them. Many people who are treated with intensive chemotherapy or stem cell transplants can experience side effects such as infections, hair loss, and vomiting, as well as long-term complications.
CBS Detroit

UM Scientists Say They’ve Partially Destroyed Liver Tumors In Rats Using Sound Waves

TORONTO (CNN) – There might be a non-invasive way to destroy cancer cells for good, according to new research involving rats: the power of sound. Researchers with the University of Michigan were able to break down liver tumors by up to 75% in rats using only targeted sound waves, spurring the animals’ immune systems to attack the remaining cancerous material. The key detail from this new research is that even destroying just part of the tumors had a lasting effect. In 80% of the subjects, there was no evidence of the cancer recurring afterwards. “Even if we don’t target the entire tumor, we...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
Nature.com

Role of neuroticism and perceived stress on quality of life among patients with dry eye disease

This hospital-based, cross-sectional observational study aimed to examine whether neuroticism has an impact on stress that is related to dry eye disease (DED) and quality of life (QOL). One hundred participants who had DED completed the Dry Eye-Related Quality-of-Life Score (DEQS) questionnaire, a 5-level EQ-5D (EQ-5D-5L), Neuroticism Inventory (NI), and 10-Item Perceived Stress Scale (PSS). Hierarchical linear regression was applied to determine the predictive effect of the independent variables. Participants' mean age was 50.91"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, and females totalled 89.0%. Hierarchical linear regression analysis showed that DESQ-Ocular symptoms were the strongest predictor for QOL either assessed by DEQS or EQ-5D, and its effect was lessened when perceived stress and neuroticism were added to the model. The final model explained up to 30"“39% variance of the QOL, compared with 13"“32% by DESQ-Ocular symptoms alone. QOL of the patients with DED, is not only related to eye symptoms but perceived stress. Moreover, neuroticism was a strong predictor contributing to the QOL among patients with DED. The study showed a significant association between perceived stress, neuroticism and the QOL of patients with DED. Personality has some impact on both subjective dry eye symptoms and impact on daily life, along with the general health-related QOL.
Nature.com

Correction: Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04552-y published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. Most unfortunately, after the publication of their manuscript, the authors noticed that Fig. 1B and D, Fig. 3D and H were incorrect. In Fig. 1B and D, the labels on the x-axis were correct, but graphs themselves of Fig. 1B and D were inversely displayed. Only graphs themselves moved -all axis titles and p values bars were in correct places. In Fig. 3D, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of THP-1Î¦ in Fig. 3E. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3D In Fig. 3H, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of SK-MEL-2. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3H, THP-1 MÎ¦ panel. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of their paper. The corrected figures can be found below. The original article has been corrected.
MedicalXpress

New brain learning mechanism calls for revision of long-held neuroscience hypothesis

The brain is a complex network containing billions of neurons. Each of these neurons communicates simultaneously with thousands of others via their synapses (links), and collects incoming signals through several extremely long, branched "arms," called dendritic trees. For the last 70 years a core hypothesis of neuroscience has been that...
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
Nature.com

Efficacy of 0.01% low dose atropine and its correlation with various factors in myopia control in the Indian population

We aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of low-dose atropine compared to placebo in the Indian population and also to study the impact of various modifiable and non-modifiable factors on myopia progression (MP) and drug efficacy (DE). It was aÂ single-centre prospective placebo-controlled interventional study. 43 participants aged 6"“16Â years with progressive myopia received 0.01% atropine in the right eyes (treatment) and placebo in the left eyes (control) for 1-year. The main outcome measures were annual MP and axial length elongation (ALE) in treatment and control eyes and their percentage difference between two eyes (drug efficacy). Secondary outcome measures were the occurrence of any adverse events and the correlation of MP, ALE, and DE with various factors. 40 participants (80 eyes) completed the follow-up. After 1-year, MP was 0.25Â D (IQR 0.13"“0.44) and 0.69Â D (IQR 0.50"“1.0) (p"‰<"‰0.001) in treatment and control respectively (63.89% reduction) with respective ALE of 0.14Â mm (IQR 0.05"“0.35) and 0.32Â mm (IQR 0.19"“0.46) (p"‰<"‰0.001) (44.44% reduction). No adverse events were noted. Reduction in MP and ALE was statistically significant in all children irrespective of age-group, baseline MP, family history, screen-time, near and outdoor-time. The strongest determinants of annual MP were age (Treatment: r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.418, p"‰="‰0.007; Control: r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.452, p"‰="‰0.003) and baseline MP (Treatment: r"‰="‰0.64, p"‰="‰0.000; Control: r"‰="‰0.79, p"‰="‰0.000). Screen-time in control eyes was associated with greater ALE (r"‰="‰0.620, p"‰="‰0.042). DE was higher when outdoor time exceeded 2Â h/day (p"‰="‰0.035) while the efficacy was lower with prolonged near activities (p"‰="‰0.03), baseline fast-progressors (p"‰<"‰0.05) and history of parental myopia (p"‰<"‰0.05). 0.01% atropine is effective and safe in retarding MP and ALE in Indian eyes.
