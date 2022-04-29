ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

ILC1s control leukemia stem cell fate and limit development of AML

By Zhenlong Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType I innate lymphoid cells (ILC1s) are critical regulators of inflammation and immunity in mammalian tissues. However, their function in cancer is mostly undefined. Here, we show that a high density of ILC1s induces leukemia stem cell (LSC) apoptosis in mice. At a lower density, ILC1s prevent LSCs from differentiating into...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Statistical parametrization of cell cytoskeleton reveals lung cancer cytoskeletal phenotype with partial EMT signature

Epithelial"“mesenchymal Transition (EMT) is a multi-step process that involves cytoskeletal rearrangement. Here, developing and using an image quantification tool, Statistical Parametrization of Cell Cytoskeleton (SPOCC), we have identified an intermediate EMT state with a specific cytoskeletal signature. We have been able to partition EMT into two steps: (1) initial formation of transverse arcs and dorsal stress fibers and (2) their subsequent conversion to ventral stress fibers with a concurrent alignment of fibers. Using the Orientational Order Parameter (OOP) as a figure of merit, we have been able to track EMT progression in live cells as well as characterize and quantify their cytoskeletal response to drugs. SPOCC has improved throughput and is non-destructive, making it a viable candidate for studying a broad range of biological processes. Further, owing to the increased stiffness (and by inference invasiveness) of the intermediate EMT phenotype compared to mesenchymal cells, our work can be instrumental in aiding the search for future treatment strategies that combat metastasis by specifically targeting the fiber alignment process.
CANCER
Nature.com

A T cell resilience model associated with response to immunotherapy in multiple tumor types

Despite breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy, most tumor-reactive T cells cannot persist in solid tumors due to an immunosuppressive environment. We developed Tres (tumor-resilient T cell), a computational model utilizing single-cell transcriptomic data to identify signatures of T cells that are resilient to immunosuppressive signals, such as transforming growth factor-Î²1, tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand and prostaglandin E2. Tres reliably predicts clinical responses to immunotherapy in melanoma, lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and B cell malignancies using bulk T cell transcriptomic data from pre-treatment tumors from patients who received immune-checkpoint inhibitors (n"‰="‰38), infusion products for chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies (n"‰="‰34) and pre-manufacture samples for chimeric antigen receptor T cell or tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapies (n"‰="‰84). Further, Tres identified FIBP, whose functions are largely unknown, as the top negative marker of tumor-resilient T cells across many solid tumor types. FIBP knockouts in murine and human donor CD8+"‰T cells significantly enhanced T cell-mediated cancer killing in in vitro co-cultures. Further, Fibp knockout in murine T cells potentiated the in vivo efficacy of adoptive cell transfer in the B16 tumor model. Fibp knockout T cells exhibit reduced cholesterol metabolism, which inhibits effector T cell function. These results demonstrate the utility of Tres in identifying biomarkers of T cell effectiveness and potential therapeutic targets for immunotherapies in solid tumors.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#B Cell#T Cell#Aml#Lsc#Stat#Akt#Access
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
HEALTH
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04552-y published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. Most unfortunately, after the publication of their manuscript, the authors noticed that Fig. 1B and D, Fig. 3D and H were incorrect. In Fig. 1B and D, the labels on the x-axis were correct, but graphs themselves of Fig. 1B and D were inversely displayed. Only graphs themselves moved -all axis titles and p values bars were in correct places. In Fig. 3D, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of THP-1Î¦ in Fig. 3E. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3D In Fig. 3H, actin band of THP-1 MÎ¦ was in an accidental duplicate of that of SK-MEL-2. Replaced with correct actin band image in Fig. 3H, THP-1 MÎ¦ panel. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of their paper. The corrected figures can be found below. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rare and misincorporated DNA N-methyladenine is a hallmark of cytotoxic stresses for selectively stimulating the stemness and proliferation of glioblastoma cells

The entity of DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in mammals remains elusive and subsequently its roles in diseases are poorly understood. Here we exploited a bacterial DNA contamination-free and ultrasensitive UHPLC-MS/MS assay to reassess DNA 6mA in human glioblastomas and unveiled that DNA 6mA (~0.08"‰ppm) is extremely rare. By the use of two independent heavy stable isotope-labeling strategies, we further prove that the observed 6mA is solely generated by DNA polymerase-mediated misinocorporation. In vitro experiments point toward that the generation of misincorporated DNA 6mA is associated with the cellular stresses-caused release of RNA N6-methyladenine (m6A) nucleoside, which is profoundly inhibited by hypoxia milieu. Consistently, compared with normal brain tissues, DNA 6mA decreases in hypoxic human gliomas. Our data also strongly support that rare DNA 6mA rather than relatively abundant DNA 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is a hallmark of poor prognosis of IDH1/2 mutation-absent glioblastoma patients, reflecting the incidence of cytotoxic stresses and subsequent release of m6A nucleoside. The released m6A nucleoside may selectively preserve a subset of the glioblastoma cells and stimulate their stemness and proliferation. Noteworthily, demethylation-inhibiting IDH1 mutation increases the DNA 6mA content in human gliomas, but the depletion of the demethylase candidate ALKBH1 fails to do so, together suggesting the presence of other unknown 6mA demethylase for erasing misincorporated DNA 6mA. This is the first report on the identification of the misincorporated 6mA together with its origin and roles in diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A cost-effective alkaline polysulfide-air redox flow battery enabled by a dual-membrane cell architecture

With the rapid development of renewable energy harvesting technologies, there is a significant demand for long-duration energy storage technologies that can be deployed at grid scale. In this regard, polysulfide-air redox flow batteries demonstrated great potential. However, the crossover of polysulfide is one significant challenge. Here, we report a stable and cost-effective alkaline-based hybrid polysulfide-air redox flow battery where a dual-membrane-structured flow cell design mitigates the sulfur crossover issue. Moreover, combining manganese/carbon catalysed air electrodes with sulfidised Ni foam polysulfide electrodes, the redox flow battery achieves a maximum power density of 5.8 mW cmâˆ’2 at 50% state of charge and 55"‰Â°C. An average round-trip energy efficiency of 40% is also achieved over 80 cycles at 1 mA cmâˆ’2. Based on the performance reported, techno-economic analyses suggested that energy and power costs of about 2.5 US$/kWh and 1600 US$/kW, respectively, has be achieved for this type of alkaline polysulfide-air redox flow battery, with significant scope for further reduction.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Vertically optimized phase separation with improved exciton diffusion enables efficient organic solar cells with thick active layers

The development of organic solar cells (OSCs) with thick active layers is of crucial importance for the roll-to-roll printing of large-area solar panels. Unfortunately, increasing the active layer thickness usually results in a significant reduction in efficiency. Herein, we fabricated efficient thick-film OSCs with an active layer consisting of oneÂ polymerÂ donorÂ andÂ two non-fullerene acceptors. The two acceptors were found to possess enlarged exciton diffusion length in the mixed phase, which is beneficial to exciton generation and dissociation. Additionally, layer by layer approach was employed to optimize the vertical phase separation. Benefiting from the synergetic effects of enlarged exciton diffusion length and graded vertical phase separation, an efficiency of 17.31% (certified value of 16.9%) is obtained for the 300"‰nm-thick OSC, with a short-circuit current density of 28.36"‰mA cmâˆ’2, and a high fill factor of 73.0%. Moreover, the device with an active layer thickness of 500"‰nm also shows an efficiency of 15.21%. This work provides valuable insights into the fabrication of OSCs with thick active layers.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Efficacy of 0.01% low dose atropine and its correlation with various factors in myopia control in the Indian population

We aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of low-dose atropine compared to placebo in the Indian population and also to study the impact of various modifiable and non-modifiable factors on myopia progression (MP) and drug efficacy (DE). It was aÂ single-centre prospective placebo-controlled interventional study. 43 participants aged 6"“16Â years with progressive myopia received 0.01% atropine in the right eyes (treatment) and placebo in the left eyes (control) for 1-year. The main outcome measures were annual MP and axial length elongation (ALE) in treatment and control eyes and their percentage difference between two eyes (drug efficacy). Secondary outcome measures were the occurrence of any adverse events and the correlation of MP, ALE, and DE with various factors. 40 participants (80 eyes) completed the follow-up. After 1-year, MP was 0.25Â D (IQR 0.13"“0.44) and 0.69Â D (IQR 0.50"“1.0) (p"‰<"‰0.001) in treatment and control respectively (63.89% reduction) with respective ALE of 0.14Â mm (IQR 0.05"“0.35) and 0.32Â mm (IQR 0.19"“0.46) (p"‰<"‰0.001) (44.44% reduction). No adverse events were noted. Reduction in MP and ALE was statistically significant in all children irrespective of age-group, baseline MP, family history, screen-time, near and outdoor-time. The strongest determinants of annual MP were age (Treatment: r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.418, p"‰="‰0.007; Control: r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.452, p"‰="‰0.003) and baseline MP (Treatment: r"‰="‰0.64, p"‰="‰0.000; Control: r"‰="‰0.79, p"‰="‰0.000). Screen-time in control eyes was associated with greater ALE (r"‰="‰0.620, p"‰="‰0.042). DE was higher when outdoor time exceeded 2Â h/day (p"‰="‰0.035) while the efficacy was lower with prolonged near activities (p"‰="‰0.03), baseline fast-progressors (p"‰<"‰0.05) and history of parental myopia (p"‰<"‰0.05). 0.01% atropine is effective and safe in retarding MP and ALE in Indian eyes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Electric control of valley polarization in monolayer WSe using a van der Waals magnet

Electrical manipulation of the valley degree of freedom in transition metal dichalcogenides is central to developing valleytronics. Towards this end, ferromagnetic contacts, such as Ga(Mn)As and permalloy, have been exploited to inject spin-polarized carriers into transition metal dichalcogenides to realize valley-dependent polarization. However, these materials require either a high external magnetic field or complicated epitaxial growth steps, limiting their practical applications. Here we report van der Waals heterostructures based on a monolayer WSe2 and an Fe3GeTe2/hexagonal boron nitride ferromagnetic tunnelling contact that under a bias voltage can effectively inject spin-polarized holes into WSe2, leading to a population imbalance between Â±K valleys, as confirmed by density functional theory calculations and helicity-dependent electroluminescence measurements. Under an external magnetic field, we observe that the helicity of electroluminescence flips its sign and exhibits a hysteresis loop in agreement with the magnetic hysteresis loop obtained from reflective magnetic circular dichroism characterizations on Fe3GeTe2. Our results could address key challenges of valleytronics and prove promising for van der Waals magnets for magneto-optoelectronics applications.
CHEMISTRY

