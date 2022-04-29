ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Fire That Forced Evacuations Near Arvada-Westminster Border Quickly Brought Under Control

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

(CBS4) 6232878

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2BTn_0fONlh1z00

(credit: Arvada Fire)

The area of 86th Avenue and Fenton Street near Highway 36 and 88th Avenue was where the evacuations were taking place. That’s close to the border between Arvada and Westminster.

Officers were going house to house asking people to evacuate. The evacuations were lifted once the fire was brought under control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QEhY_0fONlh1z00

(credit: Arvada Fire)

There were also some road closures in the area for a short time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFqkG_0fONlh1z00

(credit: Arvada Fire)

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon due to high wind gusts. The Arvada area had wind gusts 50 to 60 mph as a cold front blew thru the Front Range around the noon hour Friday.

