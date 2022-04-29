ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

When rebuilding psychological safety, kindness counts

By Shani Harmon
Fast Company
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sustained uncertainty and anxiety caused by the pandemic have had far-reaching effects on mental health. In a recent survey, over 45% of Americans aged 18 to 29 reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. The effects of the pandemic have also further undermined psychological safety at work. The blurred boundaries of...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Extraordinary Strengths of the Emotionally Neglected

There is a bright side to growing up emotionally ignored. Children who grow up this way also learn some amazing ways to fend for themselves emotionally. Compassion, generosity and flexibility are among the strengths these individuals value in themselves. With their heads held high but their spirits lower than should...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Symptoms of Toxic Positivity That Can Destroy Your Relationships

Toxic positivity rejects difficult emotions in favor of a cheerful, often falsely positive, facade. Toxic positivity leads to a lack of authenticity in our words and relationships. Our emotional and physical well-being can suffer by pretending that "bad things don't happen here." Toxic positivity is the belief that no matter...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychological Safety#Americans#Harvard Business Review
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Alishah Savage

A narcissist and a circle of friends.

"Narcissistic personality disorder — one of several types of personality disorders — is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence lies a fragile self-esteem that's vulnerable to the slightest criticism."- Mayo Clinic.
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Central

Best Antidepressants to Take with Abilify

Antidepressants alone may not be enough for adults with major depressive disorder. Aripiprazole (Abilify) can be taken alongside antidepressants to treat symptoms of depression. Antidepressants are some of the most prescribed drugs for treating anxiety and depression combined. During 2015 to 2018, an estimated. 13.2%. of U.S. adults used antidepressant...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Know these 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

The Alzheimer's Association lists the following 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's disease. If someone is concerned that they or someone they know is displaying any of these symptoms, the organization recommends making an appointment with a physician to get a medical exam. You can also contact the association's 24-hour help...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy