I don’t need another black dress: The promise of digital retail

By Efrat Ravid
Fast Company
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to giving gifts, many people love to get creative. But when shopping for ourselves, we stick with what we know: the same shade of lipstick, a single brand of leggings, or another plain black dress. Search algorithms create filter bubbles around what we want and reflect opinions back...

Harper's Bazaar

Sustainable perfumes: What sustainability in fragrance really means – and how to shop for scents consciously

As with defining sustainability in any area of consumerism, what constitutes a ‘sustainable perfume’ is constantly evolving. There’s no legal definition of what makes a fragrance sustainable, and so many factors come into consideration for producers of perfume and conscious shoppers. As Amy Christiansen, founder of conscious...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

The Future of Shopping For Beauty Has Nothing to Do With an IRL Experience

Once upon a time, the idea of augmented reality was reserved for video games, sports, and space. Nowadays, it's closely entwined with the beauty sphere. And due largely in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, augmented reality entered the world of skincare, makeup, and haircare in an attempt to make shopping amidst a global outbreak safer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Kicks Off $30 Million Accelerator for Underrepresented Business Owners, Including Black Founders

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. has pledged over $30 million to roll out an accelerator program centered on backing such business owners to assist underrepresented founders. A cloud-computing unit of online retail giant Amazon, AWS reported making a three-year commitment to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders tied to its new AWS Impact Accelerator.
BUSINESS
#Consumer Behavior#Retailer#Panera Bread
morningbrew.com

Majority of shoppers want brand values to align with their own: survey

The results are in: Shoppers have higher standards than ever. According to a new 1,000-person Harris Poll survey commissioned by Google Cloud, 82% of consumers say they want to buy from brands with values that align with their own. What those values are can vary by category, explained Giusy Buonfantino,...
RETAIL
Phys.org

Storytime marketing to millennials

Storytelling is an ancient human trait. We were perhaps making manifest our imaginings even before we had the spoken word. In the modern world, stories are as important to us as they ever were and are crucial to many human endeavors in the creative arts, in scientific research, and, of course, in the commercial world. Work published in the International Journal of Business and Globalisation, investigates the way in which storytelling in the digital realm can be used to influence the choices of millennial consumers.
INDIA
Sourcing Journal

Can Brands Get on the Same Page with Consumers on ESG?

Click here to read the full article. Despite the apparent conventional wisdom that brands have aligned their sustainability initiatives with consumer interests, both parties are not always in lockstep. One study from experience management provider First Insight illustrates that while 68 percent of consumers will pay more for sustainable products, 66 percent of retailers don’t believe these shoppers will make the effort. In a Q&A with Sourcing Journal, Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, shares where experience management fits in to help brands improve product decision making and eliminate this sustainability disconnect. Sourcing Journal: What role does First Insight play in the...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Acquisition Advances Indian Social Commerce

Click here to read the full article. The move gives Amazon a new platform in India, where it has been successful but heavily scrutinized by government and competitors alike. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDeal Digest: What's Happening With Ted Baker, Missguided and Kohl'sHow Kohl's Could End Up With Closer Ties to JCPAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge RivalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
COMMERCE, CA
Sourcing Journal

Why Fashion Must Prepare for ‘Deglobalized’ World

Click here to read the full article. Experts are scrambling to decode a volatile climate and the stark economic realities for firms struggling with strained supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNRF, Congress Urge Visa, Mastercard to Scrap Swipe Fee HikeAll This Inflation Talk Is Giving Me IndigestionWalmart, Kmart Close Doors as Dollar Stores Expand: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fast Company

3 ways to avoid complacency after you’ve built a successful business

Building a successful business is hard. Many sleepless nights, 80-plus hour work weeks, and family time lost. But you’ve done it. Your business is growing and thriving. As someone who has spent the better part of two decades growing a business, there is one very important lesson I’ve learned about success: Complacency is your worst enemy.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

User experience: not quite about the user and not really an experience

User experience (UX) is important, and everybody talks about how its two components -- employee experience and customer experience -- are competitive differentiators that need everyone's full attention. However, UX still takes a backseat in most software and online product releases. That's the takeaway from a recent survey of 693...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The metaverse could be the next frontier of ecommerce

There’s much to be excited about when it comes to the metaverse and Web3, particularly for retailers. This is especially true for brands who have struggled to keep pace with digital experiences using today’s technologies. With emerging tools, businesses could finally unlock the true potential for ecommerce, and create new, unique experiences at the same time.
INTERNET
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL

