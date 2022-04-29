ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Recalls Hundreds Of Thousands Of SUVs Due To Rollaway Risk

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Ford is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs because they may roll away unexpectedly while in the "park" gear.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a total of 252,936 2020-2022 Explorers are included in the recall.

The specific makes are as follows:

  • FORD/EXPLORER/2020-2022
  • FORD/EXPLORER HYBRID/2020-2022
  • FORD/EXPLORER INTERCEPT HYBRID/2020-2021
  • FORD/EXPLORER PHEV/2020-2022
  • FORD/EXPLORER POLICE INTERCEPT/2020-2021

"The rear axle horizontal mounting bolt may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect," the NHTSA said. "A disconnected driveshaft can result in vehicle rollaway when the vehicle is placed in 'Park' without the parking brake applied, increasing the risk of a crash."

Depending on the vehicle model, dealers will replace the bushing and axle cover, or update the electronic parking brake software, the NHTSA said.

Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June Monday, June 6, 2022.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 22S27.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to nhtsa.gov .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize.Ermilo Gatica, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery's Black Titanium scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, April 29.He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withh…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Brake#Suv#The Recall#Vehicles#Ford Explorer 2020#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

NY Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize

A Long Island man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.Suffolk County resident Marc Stenson, of West Babylon, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Dec. 25 CASH4LIFE game, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, April 29.He chose to receive his …
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Salad Product

A popular brand of ready-to-eat salad product is being recalled.Safeway Fresh Food is recalling Chicken Caesar Salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Tuesday, May 3.The product contains an…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at North 6th Street and East Vine Street in Millville, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to airlift a female gunshot victim to an area...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Mother Dies After Falling Off Train Platform In Stamford

A 34-year-old Fairfield County mother died days after she and her infant fell off a train platform. The incident took place around 1:20 p.m., Monday, April 25 at the Stamford Train Station. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, confirmed Monday, May 2, that Jessica Perez died over the weekend,...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
263K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy