Eagle Point, Ore. — Carry The Load marchers passed through Medford at approximately 2:30 pm on Sunday. Carry the Load began as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. The non-profit hosts a relay in which men and women put on weighted sacks to symbolize carrying the fallen soldiers and walk through several cities. Throughout this tour, five different teams of first responders will stop at every national cemetery throughout America.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO