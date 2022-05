COVID-19 is making a steady comeback in the Sunshine State. Florida’s weekly infections have increased for 6 weeks straight and the positivity rate surpassed 10 percent for the first time since February. Still, infections are spreading more slowly than during the omicron wave last winter. Hospitalizations are also going up slowly, and health experts are hopeful that many Floridians are protected by some form of immunity, whether vaccines or prior infection.

