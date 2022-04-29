Who Loves Thai Food? New Yakima Restaurant Alert

When that thirst hits, boba tea can offer some bursting refreshment. In a recent Del Taco announcement, the quick service restaurant brand shared that it is expanding its boba beverages to include two new fusion flavors. As FoodBeast reported in 2020, the popular fast food company was the first to offer beverages inspired by bubble tea on its menu. When launched, the price was considered more cost-effective than other specialty beverages. In addition, when the company expanded the beverage line in 2021, Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco commented in a company statement that because of "its viral popularity and uniqueness to our category, we knew we wanted to bring it back and share new ways for our guests to experience Poppers."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO