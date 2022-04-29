ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The Hidden Benefits of Silence

By Janelle Cox
Psych Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDialing down the noise may offer significant psychological and mental health advantages. Do you welcome silence, or do you cringe at the mere idea of sitting with your thoughts?. We live in a noise-filled world, and for some, the constant background clatter helps us tune out any unwanted thoughts...

psychcentral.com

Mary Bell
3d ago

One can think,reflect, make better decisions and have better outlooks on life.

