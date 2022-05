Baltimore, Maryland – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced the comprehensive community outreach strategy that is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program (PSN). We are also announcing convictions in several federal cases involving firearms and fentanyl as examples of the enforcement prong of PSN. “The United States Attorney’s Office […] The post United States Attorney’s Office for The District of Maryland Announces Comprehensive Community Outreach Approach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO