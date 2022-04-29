ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect lane and ramp closures on northbound I-405 in Tukwila this weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning travelers who use northbound I-405 in the Tukwila area to plan for additional travel time due to lane and ramp closures this week.

WSDOT says it starts tonight, Friday, April 29 continues through Sunday, May 1.

What’s closed this weekend:

  • Friday, April 29, to the afternoon of Saturday, April 30: Two left lanes on northbound I-405 at SR 181 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30, to the afternoon of Sunday, May 1: Two right lanes on northbound I-405 at SR 181 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30, to the morning of Sunday, May 1: The northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 181/West Valley Highway will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 30, to the afternoon of Sunday, May 1: The Tukwila Parkway on-ramp to northbound I-405 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.

What travelers can expect

Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps starting tonight as maintenance work in the area is completed to improve the roadway condition. Travelers may experience delays between the Tukwila Parkway on-ramp and the SR 167 Renton/Auburn off-ramp on northbound Interstate 405.

Remember to slow down in work zones and watch for road crews while traveling through the work zone. Get real-time traffic information on the WSDOT_Traffic Twitter feed and WSDOT traffic app.

