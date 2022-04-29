Concerts on the Square Series Returns May 3

The City of Knoxville brings live music back to the Market Square stage! The popular Concerts on the Square series, presented by Comcast, begins Tuesday, May 3, with the first Jazz Tuesday, featuring the Sam Adams Quartet. Variety Thursdays begin May 19 with The Coveralls. All Concerts on the Square performances are 7 - 9 p.m.

The Office of Special Events produces this free live music series with support from Comcast, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Grayson BMW and B 97.5 FM.

Jazz Tuesdays performers:

May 3: Sam Adams Quartet

May 10: Eric Reed

May 17: Jack Roben Trio, with special opening act Karns High School Jazz Band

performing 5:30-6 p.m.

May 24: Greg Tardy Quartet

May 31: Mark Boling Trio

June 7: Greg Tardy Quartet

June 14: Taber Gable Trio

June 21: Ken Brown Quintet

June 28: Margherita Fava Trio

Variety Thursdays performers:

May 19: The Coveralls

June 16: Evelyn Jack & Soule4

July 21: K-Town Music

Aug. 18: Mike Snodgrass Band

Sept. 15: Dirty Grass Soul

Attendees should bring their own chairs for first-come, first-served seating. No food or beer will be sold on Market Square. Food is available from restaurants for take-out, but alcohol can only be consumed inside establishments or on their patios. Parking at City-owned garages is free after 6 p.m.

Comcast invites guests to stop by its dedicated area every Thursday with activities, social media opportunities, special guests and giveaways.

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for the 2022 Concerts on the Square series,” said Jason Gumbs, Region SVP for Comcast. “Our Knoxville employees are proud to live and work here, and are committed to bringing the most advanced products and services to the community, including gigabit-speed internet and Xfinity Mobile to residents and businesses. We look forward to joining the City of Knoxville to host this series.”

For a full calendar and details about the performers, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/concerts. Stay informed of weather-related cancellations at https://www.facebook.com/CityofKnoxvilleSpecialEvents.