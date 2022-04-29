Concerts on the Square Series Returns May 3
The City of Knoxville brings live music back to the Market Square stage! The popular Concerts on the Square series, presented by Comcast, begins Tuesday, May 3, with the first Jazz Tuesday, featuring the Sam Adams Quartet. Variety Thursdays begin May 19 with The Coveralls. All Concerts on the Square performances are 7 - 9 p.m.
The Office of Special Events produces this free live music series with support from Comcast, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Grayson BMW and B 97.5 FM.
Jazz Tuesdays performers:
May 3: Sam Adams Quartet
May 10: Eric Reed
May 17: Jack Roben Trio, with special opening act Karns High School Jazz Band
performing 5:30-6 p.m.
May 24: Greg Tardy Quartet
May 31: Mark Boling Trio
June 7: Greg Tardy Quartet
June 14: Taber Gable Trio
June 21: Ken Brown Quintet
June 28: Margherita Fava Trio
Variety Thursdays performers:
May 19: The Coveralls
June 16: Evelyn Jack & Soule4
July 21: K-Town Music
Aug. 18: Mike Snodgrass Band
Sept. 15: Dirty Grass Soul
Attendees should bring their own chairs for first-come, first-served seating. No food or beer will be sold on Market Square. Food is available from restaurants for take-out, but alcohol can only be consumed inside establishments or on their patios. Parking at City-owned garages is free after 6 p.m.
Comcast invites guests to stop by its dedicated area every Thursday with activities, social media opportunities, special guests and giveaways.
“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for the 2022 Concerts on the Square series,” said Jason Gumbs, Region SVP for Comcast. “Our Knoxville employees are proud to live and work here, and are committed to bringing the most advanced products and services to the community, including gigabit-speed internet and Xfinity Mobile to residents and businesses. We look forward to joining the City of Knoxville to host this series.”
For a full calendar and details about the performers, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/concerts. Stay informed of weather-related cancellations at https://www.facebook.com/CityofKnoxvilleSpecialEvents.
