Lady Bulldogs Move to 10-5 and 6-2 in the BDC by Dropping Edwards Co Thursday

Oak Hill track coach Matt Sydnor was interested to see how his boys team would fair Thursday at the H.B. Thomas Invitational at Shady Spring High School. The boys team fared just fine. Coming down to the final race of the night, Oak Hill moved to the top with a...
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom Nine months ago, Samuel Jennings traveled the 215 miles from Pendleton to Jesuit High School in Southwest Portland to compete in the USA Track & Field state championships. He left not only a state champion, but as the No. 3 javelin thrower in ...
DUNN — East Bladen poured six goals into the net in the first half Friday at Midway, then booted home three more in the second half to finish the match with a 9-0 conference win. It was also the Lady Eagles’ — who are now 11-0 overall and 8-0...
The Luella girls and Hampton boys were runner-up finishers in the Region 5-AAAA Track and Field Championships at Hampton. Luella’s girls finished with 170 points, finishing only behind Fayette County’s 215. McDonough’s girls took third at 64. In the boys division, Fayette County (194) was first, followed...
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County baseball traveled to South Harrison for a conference matchup ahead a week out of sectional play. The Hawks were dominant in the beginning, totaling seven runs through the first three innings. Doddridge County saw a comeback campaign in the seventh, totaling three runs,...
Comments / 0