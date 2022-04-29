ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, IL

Lady Bulldogs Move to 10-5 and 6-2 in the BDC by Dropping Edwards Co Thursday

By Jc Tinsley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Kaylea Chappelle’s Lady Bulldogs are now 10-5 on the season...

