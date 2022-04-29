ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Health-related quality of life in pediatric patients with Î²-thalassemia major after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

By Haiyan Liang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur main purpose was to evaluate health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in Î²-thalassemia major patients who underwent transplantation from September 2012 to November 2019. The PedsQL 4.0 scale proxy version was administered to 221 transplant patients aged 5"“18 years. Their HRQOL results in the proxy-report were compared with those in the...

MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeting anillin inhibits tumorigenesis and tumor growth in hepatocellular carcinoma via impairing cytokinesis fidelity

Targeting cytokinesis can suppress tumor growth by blocking cell division and promoting apoptosis. We aimed to characterize key cytokinesis regulator in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progression, providing insights into identifying promising HCC therapeutic targets. The unbiased bioinformatic screening identified Anillin actin binding protein (ANLN) as a critical cytokinesis regulator involved in HCC development. Functional assay demonstrated that knockdown of ANLN inhibited HCC growth by inducing cytokinesis failure and DNA damage, leading to multinucleation and mitotic catastrophe. Mechanistically, ANLN acts as a scaffold to strengthen interaction between RACGAP1 and PLK1. ANLN promotes PLK1-mediated RACGAP1 phosphorylation and RhoA activation to ensure cytokinesis fidelity. To explore the function of ANLN in HCC tumorigenesis, we hydrodynamically transfected c-Myc and NRAS plasmids into Anln+/+, Anln+/âˆ’, and Anlnâˆ’/âˆ’ mice through tail vein injection. Hepatic Anln ablation significantly impaired c-Myc/NRAS-driven hepatocarcinogenesis. Moreover, enhanced hepatic polyploidization was observed in Anln ablation mice, manifesting as increasing proportion of cellular and nuclear polyploidy. Clinically, ANLN is upregulated in human HCC tissues and high level of ANLN is correlated with poor patients' prognosis. Additionally, the proportion of cellular polyploidy decreases during HCC progression and ANLN level is significantly correlated with cellular polyploidy proportion in human HCC samples. In conclusion, ANLN is identified as a key cytokinesis regulator contributing to HCC initiation and progression. Our findings revealed a novel mechanism of ANLN in the regulation of cytokinesis to promote HCC tumorigenesis and growth, suggesting targeting ANLN to inhibit cytokinesis may be a promising therapeutic strategy for HCC.
CANCER
Greatist

The Specialist: Biologics for Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) can develop in people who have psoriasis, impacting the skin, joints, and energy levels. It’s often a painful condition and can have a significant impact on your quality of life. Biologic therapies have been found to be highly effective for psoriatic arthritis (PsA), though finding the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cutaneous immune-related adverse events among Taiwanese cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors link to a survival benefit

Cutaneous immune-related adverse events are common in cancer patients receiving immunotherapies but seldom studied in a comprehensive way of collecting all cancer types with comparisons between different immune-oncology drugs and correlation to patient survival. In this retrospective cohort study, we recruited 468 cancer patients receiving immunotherapies in a tertiary referral center in Taiwan and try to determine real-world incidence of cutaneous immune-related adverse events and their associations with the survival rates. Among them, 128 patients (27.4%) had cutaneous immune-related adverse events, with maculopapular eruption (10.6%) and pruritus (10.1%) most frequently identified in the monotherapy group. The incidence of these cutaneous immune-related adverse events was highest in patients receiving pembrolizumab (34.1%, P"‰<"‰.0001). Concurrent usage of molecular-targeted therapy with immunotherapy was associated with a higher incidence (57.8%, P"‰<"‰.0001). The Kaplan"“Meier plot and log-rank test showed that patients with any type of immune-related cutaneous adverse events had longer survival time than those without (P"‰<"‰.0001). In conclusion, having either type of cutaneous immune-related adverse event in cancer patients receiving immunotherapies was correlated with a longer overall survival. Prompt diagnosis and suitable treatment are important.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Findings open way for personalized multiple sclerosis treatment

Currently available therapies to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) lack precision and can lead to serious side effects. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now developed a method for identifying the immune cells involved in autoimmune diseases, and have identified four new target molecules of potential significance for future personalized treatment of MS. The results, which are published in Science Advances, have been obtained in collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Region Stockholm.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Kidney Failure

Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is a medical condition in which the kidneys function at less than 15% of their normal levels. When the kidneys fail, they cause fluids and waste to build up in the body, leading to potentially severe symptoms. The symptoms, causes, and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive disease of kidney damage, where the kidneys slowly lose functioning over time and cannot work as they should. Stages are a way to keep track of the progression of the disease and its severity. Through monitoring, your treatment team can help you make adjustments to any medication and alter things like diet or other health behaviors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Thyroid hormone replacement undertreatment linked to worse hospital outcomes

Undertreatment with thyroid hormone replacement can put patients with hypothyroidism at risk for worse hospital outcomes, including longer length of stay and higher rates of readmission, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid, is a condition...
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New combo immunotherapy prolongs survival in patients with advanced kidney cancer

The use of immunotherapy and/or targeted drugs revolutionized the treatment of many cancers, but some people grow resistant to immunotherapy drugs and relapse as a result. For cases of advanced kidney cancer, a new drug in combination with an existing therapy appears to extend survival, according to a new study.
CANCER

