Amherst Historical Society's Spring Fling BBQ Fundraiser

A Brooklyn barber shop owner launched a program to ensure customers get the cut of their dreams without breaking the bank. Sam Buffa says he founded Fellow Barber in 2006 "with the idea that I was the original customer looking for this type of shop that didn't exist at the time. Something that was a little more elevated with the right price point that can cut all types of hair,” Buffa says.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO