ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven is Getting Henri’s Bakery & Deli

By Post By: Caleb J. Spivak
whatnowatlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenri’s Bakery & Deli Friday announced that it has plans to open a fifth location, this time in Brookhaven. The new location will be at the corner of Johnson Ferry Rd. NE and Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE. which previously was occupied by Corner Pizza and is expected to open in fall...

whatnowatlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
State
Rhode Island State
Brookhaven, GA
Lifestyle
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Alligator spotted in Peachtree City, Department of Natural Resources stresses not to approach

ATLANTA — An alligator spotted several times over the past few weeks just might mean the return of Flat Creek Floyd. For years, Yvette Shelton has heard about alligator sightings at Flat Creek. She finally decided she had to check it out for herself. She and a friend drove to the Highway 74 bridge over Flat Creek. What they saw had them squealing with excitement.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Getting Henri#Henri S Bakery Deli#Ne#Corner Pizza#The Upper Westside
Ash Jurberg

The newest billionaire in Atlanta

A few days ago, I wrote about Ted Turner and the billion-dollar fortune he is giving away. Today it is time to look at the newest billionaire in Atlanta and see if he can follow up in Turner's footsteps.
ATLANTA, TX
WSAV News 3

Jack Link’s to hire 800 at $450M meat snack plant in Georgia

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The company that makes Jack Link’s meat snacks says it will build a $450 million plant in middle Georgia. The Wisconsin-based company says it will open the plant in late 2023 and hire 800 workers. Link Snacks says it is the largest maker of protein snacks worldwide, making beef jerky and […]
PERRY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy