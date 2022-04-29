ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

4914 N 108th Ave 21448460 (002)

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 3 bed 2.5 Bath Phoenix Home - This beautiful Phoenix property is a must see. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths....

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Olivia White

These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
Jeremy Beren

Salt River Project to consider new options for Coolidge plant following expansion plan rejection

Solar panels covering a parking lot near ASU's Tempe campus. SRP's headquarters are located just a few miles from the campus.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Tempe, Ariz.) — Following the unveiling of its new Central Line Solar plant on Wednesday, the Salt River Project has shared with NewsBreak a statement regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission vote that rejected the utilities provider's plans to expand its Coolidge Generation Station in Pinal County.
COOLIDGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Bath Phoenix Home#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Mexican Food In Tucson, Arizona?

Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Re-Opens After 2 Years

Fresh chips and salsa is back at a local favorite.Tai's Captures/Unsplash. It has taken restaurants throughout the Valley various amounts of time to reopen following the initial COVID-19 closures. While some were able to remain open and offer pick-up and delivery meal options, many were forced to close for the better part of a year. Others ran into other challenges due to food shortages, rising costs, and trouble filling staffing needs. However, little by little, many of these restaurants have opened back up. This includes a longtime Tempe favorite.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTAR.com

Wayback Burgers to open first Arizona location in Gilbert

PHOENIX — Connecticut-based franchise Wayback Burgers announced Friday it will open its first Arizona location in the East Valley later this year. The fast-casual restaurant will be located in Gilbert near Warner and Gilbert roads and is expected to open in the fall of 2022, according to a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

New Authentic Indian Restaurant Now Open

A new regional Indian restaurant is now open.Andy Hay/Unsplash. For lovers of world cuisines, it can often be difficult to find authentic restaurants that expertly duplicate the tastes, smells, and experiences of eating in other areas of the world. For one reason or another, recipes are often compromised, resulting in a dulled-down or altered eating experience. Thankfully, around metro Phoenix, there are a handful of ethnic food offerings crafted by individuals who have immersed themselves in the creation and preparation of these foods, often through years of living in those communities and then bringing their experience to the Valley to share. That is exactly what has happened once again with one of the latest restaurant openings, Biryani Pot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Queen Creek couple loses $4,750 cash to fake contractor

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Juan Hernandez says his favorite room in the house is the kitchen. “Whoa, we got some good chicken,” Juan says as he shows 3 On Your Side prepping dinner. Simply put, Hernandez enjoys cooking. But what he doesn’t enjoy is looking at his broken-down kitchen cabinets. Even his drawers need to be replaced. “Oh, this one is bad. This drawer holds my utensils.”
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

FOUND: Missing Glendale brothers found

GLENDALE, AZ — UPDATE: The brothers who went missing Thursday night were found by Scottsdale police Friday afternoon. Police say the brothers were seen Friday morning on a bus near 52nd Street and Shea Boulevard. The 11- and 12-year-old brothers were reported missing Thursday night. Zigfried and Damarion Davis...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Infant pulled from pool at San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — An infant was pulled from a pool in San Tan Valley Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home near Gantzel and Combs roads after 10 a.m. Officials say an 8-month-old child was taking part in a swim survival school. During the training, the child reportedly inhaled water and went unconscious for about 30 seconds.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Greyson F

Massive New Restaurant, Pickleball Courts Opening in Historic Building

Burgers and pickle ball is coming your way.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. The Corbett block in downtown Tucson has been targeted for a thorough renovation for some time now. Plans for a complete renovation were released in early 2020, with massive plans for the Corbett Building (located at 210 East 7th Street) to be gutted, updated, and set up for new businesses. However, many of the plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down Tucson a few months later. Now, renovations are back on track and the 2.5 acre Corbett Block is going to see some sizable updates in the coming months.
TUCSON, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you are looking for a great spot in the city of Phoenix that offers a wide variety of dishes, then Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant and Bar is a great option. The restaurant has a Caribbean theme, but they welcome all ethnicities. This makes it an excellent spot for your meals.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Pride Rainbows Festival returns to downtown Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Pride Rainbows Festival, Arizona’s second-largest annual LGBTQ+ event, returns this weekend after a 2½-year pandemic hiatus. The Saturday-Sunday festivities run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day in Heritage Square at Seventh and Monroe streets in downtown Phoenix. The 19th edition of...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy