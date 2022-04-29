Sending Emails in PHP

Productivity tools can have so many features packed within, trying to track down that particular one you need can sometimes put the trials of Hercules to shame. And with updates adding even more functionality all the time, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. That's why it’s always so refreshing to see developers make an effort to streamline their interfaces to make navigating to the features we need as easy as possible. Google Docs is working on something along that line right now, updating its menus to improve the findability of key tools.

