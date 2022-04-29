ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Sending Emails in PHP

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHP is one of the most popular web development languages and a popular way to create dynamic web apps. In this article, we’re going to help you painlessly configure the mail function in your application. There are two basic ways of sending emails with PHP: a built-in mail function and external...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Coding a PayNow Function with Solidity: The 3 Must Know Smart Contract Methods

The web3 economy is booming and the best time to learn this technology is now. The average salary of a blockchain developer is around $146,250 annually. The need for web3 developers is so high right now that if you dedicate the next 3 months to learning and building blockchain apps you will get a profitable job in the shortest time. In this tutorial, you will learn about three functions that will help you move money from one account to the other and the recommended method for you.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Little Dropbox, Bugsnag, and a Lot of Visibility During Error Investigation

Dropbox values product health and developer productivity. Since its first product release in September 2008, Dropbox has focused on delivering a modern workspace where users can store, access, and collaborate on content. Today, Dropbox’s global collaboration service provides a wide range of business and personal offerings around cloud storage, document collaboration, and file synchronization that are accessible on web, desktop, and Android and iOS mobile applications. “Product health is one of our highest focuses,” states Angella Derington, Dropbox Mobile Staff Engineer. “One of the things we want to achieve for all of our mobile apps is to hit the three-nines on user availability. To do that, we need tools that any engineer can utilize to troubleshoot where crashes come from and identify what’s happening in each release.”
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Handle Sensitive Data Securely with Skyflow

Any e-commerce company needs to prioritize security when dealing with sensitive data. We’ll look at some of the benefits of outsourcing your data privacy needs so that you can focus on your company’s core products while remaining secure and compliant. In this article, I’d like to walk you through a simple demo of a secure credit card storage app I built using Skyflow's Data Privacy Vault. The demo app is built with a Node-JS and a vanilla and vanilla backend using a Node.js and a Node.js reference-end and vanilla.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Apps#Email Messages#Php#Email Account#Html Email#Html
HackerNoon

How to Make a Linux Kernel with Nasm, Go Binary, Mini Linux

Github link for project: https://github.com/creotiv/howto-bootable-golang-binary. apt-get install bison flex nasm qemu-system-x86_64 libelf-dev bc. The standard boot sector is 512 bytes which should end with 0xaa55 bytes. I’ve created a simple Nasm script that prints “Hello Wolrd!” on boot. [org 0x7c00] mov ah, 0x0e mov bx, hello print:...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TechRadar

Brave browser update eliminates another excuse not to abandon Google Chrome

Brave has released version 1.38 of its privacy-centric browser for desktop and Android which features a refreshed Brave Shields panel, de-AMP-ed pages and a new Gemini custodial wallet integration for Brave Rewards. Unlike Google Chrome and other popular mainstream browsers, privacy is at the heart of Brave and it’s enabled...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
HackerNoon

5 Fantastic Developer Tools for Asynchronous Communication 🎯

Asynchronous communication doesn’t require planning, reduces context switching, and allows recording, rewatching, and rereading the information — great for long-term projects. Slack has added instant audio meetings (“Huddles”), scheduled messages, and easy screen recording. Friday.app is also one of the tools many teams use to automate their daily standups and reduce time spent on meetings. The right tools for your team is a process of trial and error but you’ll be rewarded with a more distraction-free and happier engineering team.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

State Management in SolidJS Applications

This article introduces two builtin options for state management in a Solid application. Use signals for atomic pieces of data. Use a store if the state is a complex structure whose parts can be modified independently. For most applications, using one or more stores to manage the application state should be sufficient. You don't need a state library like Redux or MobX.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

FrontEnd Frameworks and Libraries to 10x Your Productivity

The technologies evolve rapidly, so being oblivious is a huge downside. Certainly, it is not easy or even impractical for a person to master all these front-end libraries and frameworks, but I believe everyone should know [insert the name here] exists on the market as a solution to your problem. Unless you have a very specific requirement, you might not want to re-invent the wheel!
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Using Webiny Headless CMS With Starter Kits for Gatsby, NextJS

You can spin up a Webiny instance on your own cloud infrastructure in minutes, and use one of our 1-click starters to get build a frontend quickly. Fetch content in the browser and pair it with your NextJS site at the click of a single button. We hope you enjoy using these tools to get started quickly with Webiny Headless CMS. Please join our community if you get stuck, or to give us feedback you'd like to offer. What starter you would like to see next?
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building a Svelte App with SvelteKit

Svelte is a frontend tool for creating web applications. In this tutorial we'll be looking at how to make your first Svelte application. Svelte is a lightweight framework for building web applications. When you use it, it looks and feels a lot like other frontend frameworks like React and Vue, but leaves the virtual DOM behind. That, along with other optimisations means it does far less work in the browser, optimising user experience and load time.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Everything About the Best Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD) Tools in 2022

Right now the MLOPs market is on a boom. Consequently, the DevOps tools market is all set to witness fascinating growth. According to a recent report by KBV Research, the global DevOps market will surge to $88 million by 2023 growing at a compound annual rate of 18%. That far outpaces the growth of the broader IT market. Moreover, according to Forrester Research, 50% of organizations have implemented DevOps, reaching out to what Forrester calls "Escape Velocity."
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Google Docs is making it easier to find key features

Productivity tools can have so many features packed within, trying to track down that particular one you need can sometimes put the trials of Hercules to shame. And with updates adding even more functionality all the time, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. That's why it’s always so refreshing to see developers make an effort to streamline their interfaces to make navigating to the features we need as easy as possible. Google Docs is working on something along that line right now, updating its menus to improve the findability of key tools.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Take a Photo in Your Browser with JavaScript

Modern browsers nowadays are more powerful than ever before. We’ll look into how to take pictures in a browser with JavaScript. The Navigator interface represents the state and the identity of the user agent. It allows scripts to query it and to register themselves to carry on some activities. The mediaDevices property is a **read-only** property that provides access to media input devices like webcams, microphones, etc. It provides information like geolocation of the browser, media devices available to the browser.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

HackerNoon Story Stats Update: Reads Powered By Cloudflare

58% of tech-savvy audiences block Google Analytics and so using Google Analytics (as we previously were) to gauge interest in story topics is problematic. Cloudflare has the advantage of being so integral to how our site’s content is delivered, that their servers’ get a chance to log the traffic before a client could ever block it. HackerNoon story stats readership numbers are now powered by Cloudflare Analytics.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Avoid Vaporizing All of Your Cloud Budget

Cloud services operate on a pay-per-use model, which means you will be billed monthly for what you have consumed. A good piece of advice is to control the components of your architecture that can potentially consume resources unchecked, like the S3 storage buckets. The days of the application monolith architecture are over, and developers everywhere are breaking up monoliths into smaller services (components) to make further development easier and scale-up parts that have become performance bottlenecks.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Higher Order Components (HoCs) in React

HOCs are a design pattern derived from the compositional nature of React, which allows us to derive components based on particular data we want to pass down to them. Components are functions that return a React element (JSX) and higher-order components are function that return those components. An HOC would look something like this: withHOC = (Component, someData, otherArgs) or withHoc from 'previous-gist' or 'withHoc' HOC is not a component, it will only render a list of blog posts in the application.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy