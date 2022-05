PARADISE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Friday the East Fork Little Bear Wildlife Management Area near Paradise will now be closed to overnight camping after the area was “marred” over the course of several years. “The misuse of the area by campers has included leaving trash and human excrement scattered across the WMA,” said DWR Northern Region Habitat Manager Daniel Olson in a news release. “Wooden fences on the WMA have been broken apart, chopped up and used as firewood. Campers...

