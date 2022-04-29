ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything About the Best Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD) Tools in 2022

 3 days ago
Right now the MLOPs market is on a boom. Consequently, the DevOps tools market is all set to witness fascinating growth. According to a recent report by KBV Research, the global DevOps market will surge to $88 million by 2023 growing at a compound annual rate of 18%. That far outpaces...

Coding a PayNow Function with Solidity: The 3 Must Know Smart Contract Methods

The web3 economy is booming and the best time to learn this technology is now. The average salary of a blockchain developer is around $146,250 annually. The need for web3 developers is so high right now that if you dedicate the next 3 months to learning and building blockchain apps you will get a profitable job in the shortest time. In this tutorial, you will learn about three functions that will help you move money from one account to the other and the recommended method for you.
COMPUTERS
Over 35 Tech Companies Compromised in Novel Software Supply Chain Attack

Security researcher Alex Birsan breached systems of over 35 tech companies in what has been described as a novel software supply chain attack. The attack is of particular significance as unlike traditional typosquatting or brandjacking supply-chain attacks that Sonatype has talked about before, the targeted companies automatically received Birsan’s malicious packages without them making any spelling mistakes, or any social engineering involved. For demonstrating the seriousness of this type of attack, Birsan has been awarded upwards of $130,000 in bug bounties.
SOFTWARE
The 3 Components of Digital Marketing Automation

Automation is enlisting the help of software robots to handle tasks that could be done by humans but don’t need to be. These are typically simple, repeatable tasks that commonly involve data entry or other similar jobs. This saves a lot of time and effort and frees marketers up to focus on projects that require a more critical eye. Technology like machine learning and AI are beginning to be integral and assist even further in the role of data analysis for marketers to help better build out campaigns.
SOFTWARE
AI Digital Assistants Require Human Oversight to Avoid Cybersecurity Threats

Security industry has seen an explosion in the number of applications and trends around trying to integrate these digital applications into institutions to stay ahead with helping businesses adapt or even automate security processes. If a digital assistant is compromised, it can disrupt people's lives in many ways: anti-social behavior, stealing secrets, pilfering confidential information. Ángel Rama, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of California at Santa Barbara, has another approach: "We have to keep people in mind when designing technology," he says.
SOFTWARE
Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
FrontEnd Frameworks and Libraries to 10x Your Productivity

The technologies evolve rapidly, so being oblivious is a huge downside. Certainly, it is not easy or even impractical for a person to master all these front-end libraries and frameworks, but I believe everyone should know [insert the name here] exists on the market as a solution to your problem. Unless you have a very specific requirement, you might not want to re-invent the wheel!
COMPUTERS
Understanding the Open Source Culture: Best Practices to Contribute Effectively

Open source has always been an amazing place to learn, collaborate, contribute and build new stuff. Here are some of the best practices that you can take up for your next contribution to an open-source project. This is all that I learned along my journey in open-source. I hope that the practices mentioned above take you closer to your next (effective) open-source contribution and help you fulfill your chance to give back to the community, one commit at a time!
TECHNOLOGY
5 Fantastic Developer Tools for Asynchronous Communication 🎯

Asynchronous communication doesn’t require planning, reduces context switching, and allows recording, rewatching, and rereading the information — great for long-term projects. Slack has added instant audio meetings (“Huddles”), scheduled messages, and easy screen recording. Friday.app is also one of the tools many teams use to automate their daily standups and reduce time spent on meetings. The right tools for your team is a process of trial and error but you’ll be rewarded with a more distraction-free and happier engineering team.
SOFTWARE
State Management in SolidJS Applications

This article introduces two builtin options for state management in a Solid application. Use signals for atomic pieces of data. Use a store if the state is a complex structure whose parts can be modified independently. For most applications, using one or more stores to manage the application state should be sufficient. You don't need a state library like Redux or MobX.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Using Webiny Headless CMS With Starter Kits for Gatsby, NextJS

You can spin up a Webiny instance on your own cloud infrastructure in minutes, and use one of our 1-click starters to get build a frontend quickly. Fetch content in the browser and pair it with your NextJS site at the click of a single button. We hope you enjoy using these tools to get started quickly with Webiny Headless CMS. Please join our community if you get stuck, or to give us feedback you'd like to offer. What starter you would like to see next?
SOFTWARE
Do 'Trust Models' Deserve Their Title?

One of the most valuable properties of many blockchain applications is trustlessness: the ability of the application to continue operating in an expected way without needing to rely on a specific actor to behave in a specific way even when their interests might change and push them to act in some different unexpected way in the future. Blockchain applications are never fully trustless, but some applications are much closer to being trustless than others. If we want to make practical moves toward trust minimization, we want to have the ability to compare different degrees of trust. First, my simple one-sentence definition of trust: trust is the use of any assumptions about the behavior of other people. If before the pandemic you would walk down the street without making sure to keep two meters' distance from strangers so that they could not suddenly take out a knife and stab you, that's a kind of trust: both trust that people are very rarely completely deranged, and trust that the people managing the legal system continue to provide strong incentives against that kind of behavior.
COMPUTERS
Utility Driven NFTs & Their Real-World Applications

NFT stands for “non-fungible tokens” that are attached to a physical good or service. NFTs are embedded bits of code in a blockchain server and are tied to cryptocurrency. They can be used as a stake in cryptocurrency transactions to earn money for their owners. In video games, Niftyville is a roleplaying game that allows plays to introduce new items in the game to earn real money. In art, NFT art is strictly a matter of bragging rights that exists on the internet.
SOFTWARE
Check Out This Video on How to Scale Mobile Apps

Former Uber Engineering Manager and author, Gergely Orosz, recently published Building Mobile Apps at Scale to address the key challenges large engineering organizations face, mainly, around launching features continuously, at global scale, while ensuring a reliable user experience. In this webinar, Gergely will walk through his experience in an engineering team that grew from a few engineers to hundreds building one of the most popular mobile apps. Hear from Gergely as he discusses how to:
CELL PHONES
Lapsus$ hackers breached T-Mobile’s systems and stole its source code

The Lapsus$ hacking group stole T-Mobile’s source code in a series of breaches that took place in March, as first reported by Krebs on Security. T-Mobile confirmed the attack in a statement to The Verge, and says the “systems accessed contained no customer or government information or other similarly sensitive information.”
TECHNOLOGY
Handle Sensitive Data Securely with Skyflow

Any e-commerce company needs to prioritize security when dealing with sensitive data. We’ll look at some of the benefits of outsourcing your data privacy needs so that you can focus on your company’s core products while remaining secure and compliant. In this article, I’d like to walk you through a simple demo of a secure credit card storage app I built using Skyflow's Data Privacy Vault. The demo app is built with a Node-JS and a vanilla and vanilla backend using a Node.js and a Node.js reference-end and vanilla.
SOFTWARE
Higher Order Components (HoCs) in React

HOCs are a design pattern derived from the compositional nature of React, which allows us to derive components based on particular data we want to pass down to them. Components are functions that return a React element (JSX) and higher-order components are function that return those components. An HOC would look something like this: withHOC = (Component, someData, otherArgs) or withHoc from 'previous-gist' or 'withHoc' HOC is not a component, it will only render a list of blog posts in the application.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
APIs, RPCs, and Node Infrastructure - The Backbone of Web3 Development

Most people are unaware of how the underlying blockchain infrastructure works in practice. The future of Web3 development can be achieved through the use of a provider that offers support for multiple blockchains. The legacy world of Web2 (think Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Apple) is made of centralized, controlled, commercial, proprietary servers. The vast majority of the world’s information is kept in centralized servers, which is kind of scary when you sit down and consider the implications.
INTERNET
