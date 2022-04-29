ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

6900 E Princess Dr #2159 21246496

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 1 Bedroom Condo - A beautiful condo with vaulted ceilings and cherry hardwood floors throughout. It is located in a prime Phoenix location just north of Kierland Commons. This charming condo...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Axios Charlotte

First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner

Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […] The post First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Mexican Food In Tucson, Arizona?

Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
KTAR.com

Wayback Burgers to open first Arizona location in Gilbert

PHOENIX — Connecticut-based franchise Wayback Burgers announced Friday it will open its first Arizona location in the East Valley later this year. The fast-casual restaurant will be located in Gilbert near Warner and Gilbert roads and is expected to open in the fall of 2022, according to a press release.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Re-Opens After 2 Years

Fresh chips and salsa is back at a local favorite.Tai's Captures/Unsplash. It has taken restaurants throughout the Valley various amounts of time to reopen following the initial COVID-19 closures. While some were able to remain open and offer pick-up and delivery meal options, many were forced to close for the better part of a year. Others ran into other challenges due to food shortages, rising costs, and trouble filling staffing needs. However, little by little, many of these restaurants have opened back up. This includes a longtime Tempe favorite.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

New Authentic Indian Restaurant Now Open

A new regional Indian restaurant is now open.Andy Hay/Unsplash. For lovers of world cuisines, it can often be difficult to find authentic restaurants that expertly duplicate the tastes, smells, and experiences of eating in other areas of the world. For one reason or another, recipes are often compromised, resulting in a dulled-down or altered eating experience. Thankfully, around metro Phoenix, there are a handful of ethnic food offerings crafted by individuals who have immersed themselves in the creation and preparation of these foods, often through years of living in those communities and then bringing their experience to the Valley to share. That is exactly what has happened once again with one of the latest restaurant openings, Biryani Pot.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Fitness#Housing List#Kierland Commons#W S T#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Casa Grande families wish for more notice on cemetery decoration removal

CASA GRANDE — Some family members of loved ones buried at Casa Grande Cemetery felt there wasn't adequate notice for removal of decorations on grave sites. At the Mountain View Cemetery in Casa Grande, Alex McCaslin regularly comes and visits those she's laid to rest. Recently, she's noticed more changes to the headstones than she'd like.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Peoria, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. A location of the In-N-Out Burger business is at the top of the list. The fast food joint, which serves burgers and other goods, is the city's highest-rated burger joint. Try their classic cheeseburger with toasted buns (freshly baked using old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough), cheese slice (their American cheese is the real thing), beef patty, onions, lettuce & tomato.
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

Massive New Restaurant, Pickleball Courts Opening in Historic Building

Burgers and pickle ball is coming your way.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. The Corbett block in downtown Tucson has been targeted for a thorough renovation for some time now. Plans for a complete renovation were released in early 2020, with massive plans for the Corbett Building (located at 210 East 7th Street) to be gutted, updated, and set up for new businesses. However, many of the plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down Tucson a few months later. Now, renovations are back on track and the 2.5 acre Corbett Block is going to see some sizable updates in the coming months.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant with Mexican Club Vibes Coming Soon

A new restaurant and club is opening in Tucson.Kiryl Sharkouski/Unsplash. The Rio Nuevo board of directors routinely pumps money into new projects and restaurants in downtown Tucson, in an effort to enhance the overall image while bringing new tax revenue into the community. There’s a host of businesses throughout the region that have received an influx of cash to either start from scratch or add on to existing facilities in order to offer locals, and visitors, an enhanced experience. Now, one of the latest investments comes in the form of a new restaurant opening up on Congress Street.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant Opening in Old Funeral Home, Menu is To Die For

New restaurant is opening without all the meat.Eaters Collective/Unsplash. When it comes to sitting down and enjoying a meal, doing so in a former funeral home might not be at the top of everyone’s list. But don’t worry, a new restaurant that is opening up in an old funeral home is meat-free, and one can only hope the menu is to die for.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy