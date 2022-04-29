ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

3232 N 66th Street

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy One Bedroom in S. Scottsdale with Washer/Dryer - Washer and dryer in unit with all new flooring...

www.oucampus.org

AZFamily

5 family-friendly homes around Phoenix under $525.000

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a refresh with these five stunning Opendoor homes. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with a simple, certain and fast way to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1. 2231 W Lupine Ave. This home offers...
PHOENIX, AZ
Olivia White

These are the most expensive cities in Arizona

Arizona is one of the biggest states in America, with a population of over 7 million people. The Sonoran Desert, Saguaro National Park, and the Grand Canyon are among well-known attractions in Arizona. Arizona's cultural diversity sets its art, visuals, and music apart from the rest of the country.
ARIZONA STATE
Nicole Underwood

Arizona’s Old West Highway 60: A historic route with plenty of nuances

(PINAL COUNTY, AZ) - Arizonans now more than ever have the urge to explore, after nearly two years of quarantine times paired with travel restrictions. Getting out of the bubble and traveling on a tried-and-true stretch of road rich with history has great appeal. And with more growth happening in the state, there’s even more aspects to discover. So, let’s get you on the right path: the historic route of Highway 60.
ARIZONA STATE
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Mexican Food In Tucson, Arizona?

Walk around the streets of Tucson, Arizona, and experience a unique culture unlike anywhere else. There is something truly special about this community, which is one of the reasons I enjoy visiting it. The food is another great part of the Tucson community, and there are many great places to eat. There's one type of food that is particularly great around these parts, and that's the Mexican food.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Re-Opens After 2 Years

Fresh chips and salsa is back at a local favorite.Tai's Captures/Unsplash. It has taken restaurants throughout the Valley various amounts of time to reopen following the initial COVID-19 closures. While some were able to remain open and offer pick-up and delivery meal options, many were forced to close for the better part of a year. Others ran into other challenges due to food shortages, rising costs, and trouble filling staffing needs. However, little by little, many of these restaurants have opened back up. This includes a longtime Tempe favorite.
TEMPE, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Tempe, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since 1972, The Chuckbox has been serving award-winning burgers. They use only the freshest ingredients and cook over an open mesquite fire. Try one of their best burgers, such as "The Great Big One" or "The Big One," and wash it down with an old-fashioned root beer.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Queen Creek couple loses $4,750 cash to fake contractor

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Juan Hernandez says his favorite room in the house is the kitchen. “Whoa, we got some good chicken,” Juan says as he shows 3 On Your Side prepping dinner. Simply put, Hernandez enjoys cooking. But what he doesn’t enjoy is looking at his broken-down kitchen cabinets. Even his drawers need to be replaced. “Oh, this one is bad. This drawer holds my utensils.”
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Infant pulled from pool at San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — An infant was pulled from a pool in San Tan Valley Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home near Gantzel and Combs roads after 10 a.m. Officials say an 8-month-old child was taking part in a swim survival school. During the training, the child reportedly inhaled water and went unconscious for about 30 seconds.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Greyson F

New Authentic Indian Restaurant Now Open

A new regional Indian restaurant is now open.Andy Hay/Unsplash. For lovers of world cuisines, it can often be difficult to find authentic restaurants that expertly duplicate the tastes, smells, and experiences of eating in other areas of the world. For one reason or another, recipes are often compromised, resulting in a dulled-down or altered eating experience. Thankfully, around metro Phoenix, there are a handful of ethnic food offerings crafted by individuals who have immersed themselves in the creation and preparation of these foods, often through years of living in those communities and then bringing their experience to the Valley to share. That is exactly what has happened once again with one of the latest restaurant openings, Biryani Pot.
PHOENIX, AZ
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

Massive New Restaurant, Pickleball Courts Opening in Historic Building

Burgers and pickle ball is coming your way.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. The Corbett block in downtown Tucson has been targeted for a thorough renovation for some time now. Plans for a complete renovation were released in early 2020, with massive plans for the Corbett Building (located at 210 East 7th Street) to be gutted, updated, and set up for new businesses. However, many of the plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down Tucson a few months later. Now, renovations are back on track and the 2.5 acre Corbett Block is going to see some sizable updates in the coming months.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant with Mexican Club Vibes Coming Soon

A new restaurant and club is opening in Tucson.Kiryl Sharkouski/Unsplash. The Rio Nuevo board of directors routinely pumps money into new projects and restaurants in downtown Tucson, in an effort to enhance the overall image while bringing new tax revenue into the community. There’s a host of businesses throughout the region that have received an influx of cash to either start from scratch or add on to existing facilities in order to offer locals, and visitors, an enhanced experience. Now, one of the latest investments comes in the form of a new restaurant opening up on Congress Street.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Chad Hunt Killed in Head-On Collision on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Traffic Accident on 56th Street Left One Dead, One Injured. The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. in the area of Cactus Road and 56th Street. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that a sedan and an SUV collided head-on for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, the driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Hunt, was...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

$500M residential, industrial project planned for historic area in West Valley

PEORIA, AZ — Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC is proposing to build a $500 million mixed-use project in a historic area of the West Valley. Plans for the project, dubbed Peoria Place, include nearly 1,200 apartment and housing units with one-to-four bedroom options, 5,000 square feet of retail space and three large industrial buildings on about 100 acres in the Old Town Peoria area, according to preliminary plans submitted to the city.
PEORIA, AZ

