This week, 500 students from more than 80 schools were honored as the 2021-2022 Aurora Scholars by the city of Aurora in the first in-person celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aurora Public Library, the force behind this program since its inception, took this opportunity to revitalize the program and transitioned the celebration to the Aurora Central Library, where this year’s Aurora Scholars were recognized, surrounded by their families before city and school leadership.

In total, more than 6,000 students in grades 1 to 12 from Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, charter, parochial and private schools have been recognized over the 13 years of the program’s existence. Students are nominated by their school principals and teachers for their academic excellence and their contributions to their community through their actions, kindness and involvement.

“As mayor, I am proud to recognize our Aurora Scholars and their accomplishments,” said Mayor Mike Coffman. “I am proud of each and every one of them, they are the future leaders of our city.”

“What an honor to host Aurora Scholars inside the library where we foster life-long learning,” said Midori Clark, director of Library and Cultural Services “We are happy to be part of this proud and important moment for our Aurora youth, their families and schools.”

The 2021-22 Aurora Scholars list, videos of each school and congratulating video messages from community and city leaders are available at AuroraGov.org/AuroraScholars.

Congratulations to the 2021-22 Aurora Scholars!