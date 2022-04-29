ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield Police Report: April 18-24, 2022

8:20 AM-Officer Alexander assist Fairfield EMS on medical emergency. 2:50 PM-Officer Alexander on report of cow out. 5:15 PM-Officer Alexander on report of verbal disturbance. 6:07 PM-Officer Means on welfare concern. 7:15 PM-Officer Means to meet a complainant. 11:38 PM-Officer Means on report of suspicious vehicle. Tuesday, April 19th....

