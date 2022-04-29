Fairfield Police Report: April 18-24, 2022

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man in Azle died on Sunday, May 1 after police used "less lethal options" when he allegedly refused to put down a knife and moved towards officers.At about 7:30 a.m., Azle Police officers responded to a call about a man with a knife making threats in the 700 block of Boyd Road. When they arrived, police said, officer attempted to deescalate the situation.The suspect then allegedly began moving towards the officers with the knife in hand and refused to comply with officers' commands. The officers used unspecified "less lethal options" to stop his advance and provided first aid until Azle Fire/EMS arrived.Azle Fire/EMS transported the suspect to a local hospital, but he later died. Officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident.The man has been identified as George J. Gordon III, 28, of Azle. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has not listed a cause of death.The Azle Police Department has requested that the Texas Rangers investigate this incident.

AZLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO