Serious crash reported on Neptune Road in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County firefighters shut down lanes of Neptune Road Friday afternoon due to a serious crash that injured multiple people.
Firefighters said the crash happened near Partin Settlement Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Drivers were asked to use US-192 as an alternate route and be cautious of emergency vehicles and first responders in the area.
