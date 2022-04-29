ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Serious crash reported on Neptune Road in Osceola County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Osceola County crash Osceola County firefighters have lanes of Neptune Road shut down due to a serious crash that injured multiple people. (WFTV.com News Staff)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County firefighters shut down lanes of Neptune Road Friday afternoon due to a serious crash that injured multiple people.

Firefighters said the crash happened near Partin Settlement Road around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Drivers were asked to use US-192 as an alternate route and be cautious of emergency vehicles and first responders in the area.

