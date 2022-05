COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An ethics investigation into the Board Chair of Lexington and Richland School District Five (LR5), Jan Hammond has ended in fines. The investigation was launched by the State Ethics Commission after a complaint was filed on Feb. 26, 2021 and July 30, 2021. The complaint alleged against Hammond included seven counts of failing to report income on her Statements of Economic Interests (SEI) in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

