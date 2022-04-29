ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-cost Wizz Air announces London-Dubrovnik route from July

By Time Out contributors
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has just announced the introduction of four flights a week between London Luton and Dubrovnik from July 4. The service will run well after the summer season,...

