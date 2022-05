The Kansas City Chiefs have two late first-round picks but they’re willing to tack on their pick in 2023 too in order to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense, the Kansas City Chiefs know that they’re in contention to win the Super Bowl. And after trading Tyreek Hill this offseason, that’s the type of mentality that general manager Brett Veach, head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the team’s brass are taking into the 2022 NFL Draft.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO