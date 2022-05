When it comes to waste (and the disposal thereof), it’s a, figuratively speaking, jungle out there. And, it’s seemingly everywhere: It’s in outer space and in the seas. It’s in the air (in the form of air pollution), produced by living, breathing beings (nasal discharge, earwax, in the context also of evacuated or excreted bodily solids, to name several) and it also comes as a result of a seemingly endless array of production and/or consumption activities. And, there, apparently, is nowhere on the face of the earth that is untouched in some way, shape or form by the stuff, hence the “it’s seemingly everywhere” reference above.

FRESNO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO