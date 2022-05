This list is based on prior customer reviews. Ja’ Grill Hyde brings you authentic Jamaican cuisine in one of Chicago's most popular neighborhoods. Their dishes are inspired by local chefs and influenced by Jamaican tastes. One thing is certain—if you're looking for paradise, you'll find it here. If yo love flavors and spices Ja’ Grill has it all. You can sip their signature Ja’ Rum Patch as you listen to cool Jamaican music in the background.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO