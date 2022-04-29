ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State receiver Jamahd Monroe enters transfer portal

By 406mtsports.com
 4 days ago

Wide receiver Jamahd Monroe became the eighth Montana State football player to announce his entrance into the transfer portal since the season ended.

Monroe, a rising redshirt sophomore from San Diego, made his portal decision public on Thursday.

“First and Foremost I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to come to Bozeman pursuing an Athletic & Academic career here at Montana State,” Monroe wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. “The past years have been a blessing and I’ve created friendships and memories that’ll last a lifetime; I’d like to say thank you to my teammates, Coaching Staff and to Bobcat Nation for the love and support my time here.”

Monroe was a three-star recruit out of Lincoln High School who had offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs Army and Utah State, according to 247 Sports . He redshirted in 2019 and didn’t play in 2020 because MSU canceled the season due to COVID-19. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder nicknamed Peanut saw the field in two early games last season, against San Diego and Cal Poly, but didn’t record any stats.

The Bobcats lost All-Big Sky selection Lance McCutcheon and starter Nate Stewart but currently have nine receivers who were with the team last year, including starting slot Willie Patterson and Jaden Smith, who started most of the season at the “X” spot while Stewart was out with an injury. MSU has also signed four wideouts: Saint John’s University transfer Ravi Alston, Hamilton (Arizona) High’s Christian Anaya, Billings West’s Taco Dowler and Butte’s Dylan Snyder.

MSU starting right tackle TJ Session , reserve offensive lineman Cole Snyder and backup wide receiver Charles Brown all announced their entries into the portal on Tuesday. Reserve running back DeMareus Hosey did the same Wednesday.

{span class=”print_trim”}Third-string quarterback Casey Bauman entered the portal about two months ago , and regular season starting QB Matthew McKay ( now at Elon ) did so before MSU’s first Football Championship Subdivision playoff game in December. Backup kicker Luke Pawlak also entered before the season ended. He and Bauman have yet to commit elsewhere.

#University Of Montana#Utah State#247 Sports#American Football#College Football#Athletic Academic#Twitter#Coaching Staff#Bobcat Nation#Lincoln High School#Football Bowl Subdivision#Msu#Bobcats
