Olivia Wilde Doesn’t Need Glam to Look Beautiful! See Photos of Her With No Makeup

 2 days ago

Olivia Wilde is a hard-working actress, director and mom of two kids, and makes juggling her various roles look easy. While she always looks stunning at any red carpet event, the House alum also looks undeniably beautiful with no makeup whatsoever! And, of course, her fans love to see Olivia go au naturel while at home or working on the set of a new film project.

Sometimes, the New York City native shares candid photos of herself on Instagram, especially with her kids Daisy and Otis , whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudekis . After the two split in 2020, Olivia began dating singer Harry Styles after meeting on the set of her film Don’t Worry Darling .

In September 2019, Olivia shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her holding Daisy, captioning it with the hashtag “#nationaldaughtersday.” In the image, the Lazarus Effect actress showed off her bare complexion, smiling alongside her daughter.

As a regular promoter of healthy skincare, Olivia opened up about her motivation to encourage sustainable beauty practices in an October 2021 interview with Vogue .

“This is an unretouched campaign partly for that reason,” the Incredible Burt Wonderstone actress said about the company True Botanicals ’ beauty mission. “We want to celebrate the idea of loving one’s own body and feeling confident because you feel beautiful and the idea that the rituals we practice for ourselves are opportunities to celebrate ourselves. Beauty isn’t an obligation in order to interact with the rest of the world. This is about interacting with ourselves and celebrating ourselves.

Olivia also explained how becoming a mother influenced her skincare technique, noting that “it really just cleaned it up and simplified it.”

“I wanted to be smarter about taking care of myself, so that I could be around longer for my kids,” she said. ‘I didn’t want to slather on a bunch of carcinogens onto my skin every day. And then, also wanting to be kinder to the environment because that’s just something you think a lot more about when you have kids. You’re thinking more about the deep future.”

The Booksmart director also pointed out that a complex skincare regimen isn't necessary and that she doesn’t know anyone who has time “for a 12-step beauty routine.”

“I personally don’t,” she added. “And it came from different stages of motherhood. When I was pregnant, I wanted to find clean products that were safe. When I had little kids, it was the same instinct, not wanting to expose them to any kind of toxic chemicals on my skin. Then, realizing it was something that made me look and feel better.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Olivia with no makeup!

