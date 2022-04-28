ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wells speaks on NFL draft process

By Matt Wadleigh
 3 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells is hoping to hear his name called this weekend during the 2022 NFL draft.

However, it remains to be seen how anything will turn out when the draft begins, and late-round selections are always hit or miss.

Wells has appeared in some mock drafts but has gone undrafted in others , so his landing spot is completely up in the air.

Nonetheless, he has a positive spirit heading into the NFL Draft and is just hoping that somebody takes a chance on him (h/t Brian Howell of BuffZone ).

“We just need one, baby. I know wherever I end up, I’m gonna do my best to stick.”

Wells has the right mindset, and if one team comes calling on him, he will give it everything he has.

Wells also popped up in a top 300 rankings piece by The Athletic , so his name is out there and generated some buzz during the Colorado Pro Day as well .

If Wells doesn’t hear his name called in any of the seven rounds, it shouldn’t take too long for him to get an undrafted free agent deal, so at the very least, Wells will be on an NFL roster sometime next week.

Colorado
