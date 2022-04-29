ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Public Service asks court to reverse ACC cost recovery, ROE decisions

By Robert Walton
utilitydive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Public Service on Wednesday asked a state appeals court to reverse a 2021 Arizona Corporation Commission decision that denied the utility cost recovery of some investments, cut its rate of return and imposed a penalty for poor customer service. The ACC last fall denied APS recovery of $215.5...

