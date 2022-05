OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Members of a Tri-State Robotics team received some financial help from an Owensboro company to prepare for future tournaments. Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline donated $2,000 dollars to Owensboro Innovation Academy‘s Event Horizon Robotics Team. The money will help fund their trip to the upcoming World Championship and cover costs of […]

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO