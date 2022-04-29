School Of The Osage Senior Recognized With Honorable Mention In 100 Scholars Program

Rampart high school had 15 student-athletes sign their national letters of intent on Monday afternoon. Taylor Dulaney - alpine ski racing - Green Mountain Valley School Gumbies Benjamin Carrington - baseball - The Master's University Mustangs Joshua White - baseball - The Master's University Mustangs Logan Candelaria - football - Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Madison Brown
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here in the Ozarks, you are never too far from water. There are thousands of miles of creeks, streams, lakes, and rivers to enjoy here in Missouri. Making sure they’re clean and safe is important for everyone. The Missouri Stream Team Program began in 1989...
NIXA, Mo.– Educators from across the Ozarks are calling on state lawmakers to address several education issues, including a pay raise for faculty. Those in support gathered Friday in Nixa for a public education support rally. They are calling the movement, “Missouri Public Education Priority #1.” Teachers from Nixa worked to organize the event that […]
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A crowd of concerned students, parents, teachers and alums turned out in Grain Valley Friday night to protest the school district’s decision to remove LGBTQ safe space signs from classrooms. The controversy began on Monday. The district told teachers at the high school to...
ST. LOUIS — Webster University has a long history of educating nurses. University Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble sat down with FOX 2’s Shirley Washington and Jasmine Huda to share how Webster is working to help address the nursing shortage with a new program.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The GLO Center in Springfield held its first event for young children Saturday and the center’s Youth Coordinator says it was a success in her eyes. “What has happened here today that I really loved is I saw kids meeting each other and talking and making connections and exchanging information with each […]
By Cody Thorn With about a month left in the baseball season in Missouri, we have started looking at some of the top players throughout the state. After starting with catchers, we move to the mound and the top right-handed pitchers. There are hundreds of outstanding hurlers in the ...
