Gravois Mills, MO

Gravois Mills Man Held On $1 Million Dollar Bond

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

A 62-year-old from Gravois Mills is being held on a one-million dollar...

www.krmsradio.com

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
City
Versailles, MO
County
Morgan County, MO
Morgan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Gravois Mills, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
#Violent Crime#Gravois Mills Man Held On
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bond set for Stone County woman charged in 2021 murder

GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County judge has set a bond for a woman who is charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide. Sheila Phillips is accused of killing Billy Mack Walker, whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County. The judge set a bond for Phillips at […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Excavation in residential Missouri yard for possible missing person

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment. The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County. Sergeant Chris Farmer […]
KOLR10 News

Father-son duo set for trial despite not firing gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for the elder of a father-and-son duo charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 home invasion and homicide. Rick Johnson, 50, is to be tried in Greene County Circuit Court beginning on Oct. 31, 2022, on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

