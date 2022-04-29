Gravois Mills Man Held On $1 Million Dollar Bond

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
A new story has been posted with more details. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.– A 19-year-old from Mountain View was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and arson following an investigation into a fatal residential fire. Jacob Hearne, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Authorities were investigating a fire at 330 Falck Street in Mountain View […]
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County. Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. The case dates...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County judge has set a bond for a woman who is charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide. Sheila Phillips is accused of killing Billy Mack Walker, whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County. The judge set a bond for Phillips at […]
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for a 39-year-old man accused of severely injuring a victim at a mid-Missouri home. A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife” due to alleged crimes he committed on April 24.
BUFFALO, Mo. –One of the men charged in the death of Cassidy Rainwater was in a Dallas County courtroom Tuesday. Timothy Norton briefly appeared in court, and the judge scheduled a criminal setting for July 26, 2022. Norton and his codefendant, James Phelps, are charged with First-Degree Murder and Abandonment of a Corpse in the […]
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
A Florissant, Missouri woman was charged with a Class 1 felony on Wednesday.
Alicia D. Brown, 32, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department.
Police in Texarkana say they have made two arrests and taken a variety of drugs off the streets in Miller County as a result of a months-long investigation that culminated with a search of a property just outside Genoa Thursday.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment. The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County. Sergeant Chris Farmer […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for the elder of a father-and-son duo charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 home invasion and homicide. Rick Johnson, 50, is to be tried in Greene County Circuit Court beginning on Oct. 31, 2022, on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, […]
Comments / 0