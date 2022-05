Health professionals in Wales are giving elderly people a “cwtch” after a fall in a bid to keep them out of hospital.But while those who have taken a tumble may benefit from a cwtch, the Welsh word for a hug, in this case it is also a mnemonic setting out how to handle the situation.Traditional best practice states that when older people have fallen, they should not be moved and they should not be given any food or drink until an ambulance arrives.When you hear stories about someone never recovering from a fall, often it’s not the injury itself but...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO