Health

Complex genetic and histopathological study of 15 patient-derived xenografts of aggressive lymphomas

By Radek JakÅ¡a
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) represent the most common hematologic malignancies. Patient-derived xenografts (PDXs) are used for various aspects of translational research including preclinical in vivo validation of experimental treatment approaches. While it was repeatedly demonstrated that PDXs keep majority of somatic mutations with the primary lymphoma samples, from which they were derived,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

