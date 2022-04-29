16 ft Campway river raft, complete with oar frame, dry box, and oars

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Usually, when you see a predator crouching just a few feet away, you’re getting ready to play dead or run the other way. But in this instance, these Big Bend National Park hikers knew that the deer was this mountain lion’s target, not them. While mountain lions are...
Hunters all around the country use onX Hunt to identify and access public land. Now, a new report by the mapping company shows just how much land in the American West is technically public, but in a legal gray area when it comes to accessing that land. The detailed report...
“This very small number of crucial predators,” or Yellowstone National Park‘s gray wolves, “altered the very nature of the land.”. Once abundant from Canada to Mexico, European settlers nearly wiped out North America’s iconic gray wolves completely by the 20th century. All native populations to Yellowstone were eradicated, leaving the national park without wolves for a century. And the land responded.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Wow. This year-round yurt on the outskirts of the White Mountain National Forest is a glamper's dream. I will start with the accolades and recognition. The...
Owning a private island — whether to rent or to vacation on — is the ultimate real estate splurge. And while you can always jet off to places like Belize or French Polynesia to purchase a dreamy property there, if you're looking for something equally stunning and lush but much closer to home, consider the newly listed Cromwell Island on Montana's picturesque Flathead Lake.
PARADISE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Friday the East Fork Little Bear Wildlife Management Area near Paradise will now be closed to overnight camping after the area was “marred” over the course of several years.
“The misuse of the area by campers has included leaving trash and human excrement scattered across the WMA,” said DWR Northern Region Habitat Manager Daniel Olson in a news release. “Wooden fences on the WMA have been broken apart, chopped up and used as firewood. Campers...
Pre-pandemic, Canadian Jessica Auer split her time between Montreal and east Iceland. She was living in the former when the city announced its first lockdown in March 2020 and so, not knowing what lay ahead, she and her boyfriend, Zuhaitz, returned to Iceland. It’s here that their kitchen window faces a fjord 25km long and 1km wide. “It appears like a really wide river, but it’s actually the sea,” Auer says. “A kilometre across, or a little less, sits this mountain. It changes constantly with the seasons and the light. This photograph was taken at sunset.”
My family likes to spend a lot of time on the river in Montana during the summer. It's our nearest "beach" to swim, float, kayak, fish, or just lounge around in the sunshine with a cooler full of beverages and a big bag of gas station snacks. Inevitably, one of...
Comments / 0